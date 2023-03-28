'Don't let the door hit you on the arse on the way out': Phil Gould savages Joseph Suaalii

League supremo Phil Gould says Joseph Suaalii should leave for rugby immediately after agreeing to a code switch in 2025.

Phil Gould has implored Joseph Suaalii to leave the NRL immediately after signing a multi million-dollar contract to switch codes at the end of next year.

Talking on Nine’s 100% Footy on Monday night, Gould launched a defiant plea for the game to sever ties with the Sydney Roosters centre despite having almost two seasons to run on his deal in the NRL.

“Every time he scores a try. Every time he does something in our game people are going to refer to the fact that he’s going to rugby,” Gould said on 100% Footy.

“Why do we need that? Go now. Don’t let the door hit you on the arse on the way out. Go. Go now. Gone. He’s made his decision. You sign a contract for rugby 18 months before his league contract ends.

READ MORE:

* Rabbitohs honour Sattler with spirited victory in NRL golden-point thriller

* All Blacks door remains shut to Japan-bound Richie Mo'unga and overseas players

* NRL hotshot Joseph Suaalii seals multimillion-dollar deal with Australian rugby

* Wallabies coach Eddie Jones dodges questions on reported signing of NRL star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii



“You can’t sign with any other rugby league club in that time. He can only sign somewhere else. He’s made his decision. I have nothing against the kid. I’ve loved having him in the NRL. He’s a tremendous athlete and is great for the game. But he’s decided to be a rugby player. Bye bye. Off you go.”

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler spoke about Suaalii’s defection over the weekend. The Roosters centre is on the radar of Blues selectors and Fittler said he would have no hesitation picking Suaalii for his State of Origin debut if his form warrants selection in a couple of months.

Getty Images Rugby league identity Phil Gould has warned players to be wary of the company they keep after a string of off-season scandals.

Gould said he expected Fittler to go that way but insisted he wouldn’t make the same call if he was in charge.

“I wouldn’t pick him but I can understand the attraction of having him in the side,” he said.

“He’s playing rugby league at the moment. He probably should be eligible but for me, he’s gone. He’s gone to rugby, he’s made his decision and I’m happy for him to go now. He’s made his decision to go to rugby. Go. Go now.”

It comes as senior Wallabies have hit back at NRL critics predicting Suaalii would be bored in rugby, saying the high-profile teen would embrace leaving Australia’s “east coast”.

NSW back-rower Jed Holloway and Brumbies No 9 Nic White welcomed Suaalii’s three-year deal to join the Waratahs and Wallabies, and said they weren’t bothered by the game-high AU$1.5 million (NZ$1.6m) price tag that came with it.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Joseph Suaalii is leaving the Roosters for the Wallabies.

“I think everyone knows the opportunity in Australian rugby over the next five years,” White said. “We’ve got a new coach, a World Cup in France, the [British and Irish] Lions are coming and a home World Cup in 2027. It’s exciting and he’s obviously seen the excitement there with that – and he’s obviously seen some big dollars, too.

“And that’s alright. This is the game and where we’re at. He’s an unbelievable talent and we’d certainly like to have a guy like Joseph playing here with us than over there playing for the mungoes. It’s good for the game.”

Holloway reported nothing but excitement from his NSW team-mates, and hit back at a sledge from Roosters forward Brandon Smith, who sniped over the weekend that “a $1.6 million winger isn’t going to help you beat the All Blacks”.

“Yeah, I saw that,” Holloway said. “I just reckon Joseph wants to do more travel than the east coast of Australia. But it’s always nice to have a bit of a dig between rugby and rugby league.”