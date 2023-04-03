Watch: Shaun Johnson on the Warriors' 'funny s...' halftime rave before NRL comeback win

The Warriors recover from 20-0 down to beat the Sharks 32-30 in a thriller in Sydney.

A pumped Shaun Johnson hailed the Warriors’ comeback win over the Sharks as “off its head’’ and quipped that it was sparked by the side saying “some funny s...’’ at halftime.

Johnson gave an emotional interview to Fox Sports on Sunday after kicking a last-gasp penalty for a 32-30 win after the Warriors had trailed 20-0 in the first half at Shark Park.

“Ah bro, that was off it’s head,’’ said Johson, who was praised by Warriors coach Andrew Webster for his heady game management.

“We spoke about it at halftime. ‘Do we actually believe we can go out there and do it?’.

“We said some funny s... at halftime, bro. ‘What a story it would be, we’ll tell our grandkids about this one day. Let’s go out and have a crack’.

“... Man, we are so resilient bro. I love being a part of it, it’s such a good feeling.’’

Johnson, who played for the Sharks for two seasons before returning to the Warriors, said Cronulla were “a good side bro’’ and he was “just stoked’’ to beat them. “What a feeling.’’

As for his match-winning 35m penalty in the rain in the dying seconds, Johnson said it took him back to training ground routines at the Sharks.

“When we used to do pre-season here, Bomber, John Morris, would make me kick goals at the end of a solid training session. He’d say, ‘if you get this the boys are done for the day’. He’d make me kick it from the sideline. All the boys are watching me.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Marata Niukore and Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrate Shaun Johnson kicking a match-winning penalty against the Sharks.

“It took me back to that moment. I’ve kicked so many goals out here so to get on to go over in the dying minutes ....’’

Johnson rated the victory as “up there’’ among his most memorable moments in a Warriors jersey.

“Everyone watching at home, everyone watching here can see a difference in us.

“We are no longer the unknown, people can see it now. It’s about us not getting comfortable and complacent.

“We go home, we work hard and we come back next week.’’

Johnson played 44 games for the Sharks from 2019 to 2021 before his return to the Warriors and said it was “so good’’ to beat them, although “not in a spiteful way, some of my really good mates are there.’’