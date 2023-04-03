Shaun Johnson named in Team of the Week after sparking Warriors' comeback win

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates victory after the Warriors’ brilliant comeback against the Sharks.

There were more tight scores and golden-point action in round five as the unpredictable start to the season continued – although the Broncos’ game against the Wests Tigers ended exactly as you’d expect. And for all the focus on Joseph Suaalii off the field, he showed exactly why he’s the most hyped teenager in a decade when he finally got out of the papers and onto the paddock.

1. Reece Walsh (Broncos)

Cut the Wests Tigers to pieces as the match wore on and threw down a serious challenge to Kalyn Ponga as far as the Queensland No.1 jersey is concerned. Finished with three try assists alongside 194 running metres.

2. Dom Young (Knights)

Hard to recall a more impressive NRL return after being dropped for poor performances. Four tries on Newcastle’s right wing and an immense threat in the air.

3. Joseph Suaalii (Roosters)

Spent all week in the spotlight after confirming his eventual switch to rugby union and showed exactly why he commands seven figures. Switched to fullback and produced arguably his best NRL game yet in his preferred position.

4. Izack Tago (Panthers)

Missed a few assignments in the first 40 minutes against Canberra, but more than made up for them in the second. Finished with a pair of tries and was at the forefront of Penrith’s dominance.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs)

Shone bright in a wet and wild slug-fest on Sunday night. Found rare space a few times down Canterbury’s left flank and finished off the try that sent them into golden point. Backed it up with the break that gave Matt Burton a chance to knock over the field goal that won it.

6. Shaun Johnson (Warriors)

Playing with a new lease on life and the Warriors are humming as a result. Dragged them out of the fire in the second half at Cronulla and nailed a match-winning penalty from 40 metres out against his old side.

7. Ben Hunt (Dragons)

Superb game management gave the Dragons breathing room against the Dolphins before Hunt filled his boots, handling in several tries and scoring one himself for a much-needed Red V win.

8. Moses Leota (Panthers)

Immense performance in the middle and only got better when a leg injury forced James Fisher-Harris from the field. Knockout win in the battle with Joe Tapine and Josh Papalii, finishing with 162 running metres.

9. Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs)

Another captain’s knock from one of the buys of the season so far. Made 47 tackles in the middle and, while there were a few errors, he piloted Jacob Preston over for a crucial try with excellent sleight of hand at the ruck.

10. Payne Haas (Broncos)

Keeps adding a touch of flair to his game. How could you not love a big man barging over from dummy-half like Haas did against the Tigers? Six tackle busts and four offloads before Kevin Walters gave him an early mark.

11. Jordan Riki (Broncos)

Smashed up the Tigers’ left-edge defence with some brutal carries early on and an opening try featuring fine footwork from a big man.

12. Jacob Preston (Bulldogs)

Didn’t miss a minute of Canterbury’s golden point win and couldn’t have done much more to get them there with 47 tackles, 12 runs for 125 metres, and two tries.

13. Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

Another star who played every minute of a thriller, Trbojevic made 49 tackles in 90 minutes and saved his best shots for golden point. We’ve come to expect nothing less from him, but it’s still oh-so impressive.

14. Lachlan Miller (Knights)

Aside from one of the strangest defensive plays you’ll see, when Miller mixed up the try and dead-ball line, Newcastle’s No.1 was involved in everything in Mudgee. Finished with 282 running metres and featured in the Knights’ best players all afternoon.

15. Matt Burton (Bulldogs)

Just tips out Cameron Munster thanks to the degree of difficulty of his match-winning field goal. Would have ended the game earlier but for a great sideline conversion hitting the wrong side of the woodwork.

16. Blake Lawrie (Dragons)

Scores tries for fun it seems, to go with all the grunt work he gets through up front. Without Lawrie’s 154 metres through the middle, Ben Hunt can’t do his thing.

17. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

Again dominated the middle against one of the game’s premier front-rowers: Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Finished with 180 metres, 54 of them post-contact.