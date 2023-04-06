NRL Immortal Andrew Johns declares himself a Warriors fan club member

The Warriors' season start and the form of Shaun Johnson (L) has made a fan of NRL great Andrew Johns (R).

Australian rugby league great Andrew Johns has admitted his admiration of the Warriors, but he still won’t be backing them to beat his beloved Knights.

Johns – one of eight NRL Immortals – wrote in his Sydney Morning Herald column about his delight at the Warriors’ red-hot 2023 form.

“My heart will always be with the Knights, but I bought a membership for the New Zealand Warriors,’’ Johns said after admiring the Warriors’ last-gasp 32-30 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

“During the pandemic, I went online and joined as a thank you for keeping the NRL going. It wasn’t in my name but in my son’s, Louis.”

Johns – who played 249 games for the Knights and was a two-time grand final winner – said the rugby league public “should never forget the commitment the Warriors made during those two years when Covid-19 ripped through the game.

“If they had not stayed in Australia, away their from family and friends, if they had turned up their toes, what would have happened to the premiership?

“We haven’t made enough of what they did and that’s why I’m happy to see them going so good this season.

Johns praised Warriors coach Andrew Webster for instilling belief in the team and said the key was “they’ve won the close games away from home’’.

“It’s foreign to what they’ve done in the past. There are no flamboyant offloads but there is a lot of pretty conservative football. They’re winning the effort areas.

“A big factor in their success is they’re playing for the coach and each other, that is obvious. Get that right and you’ve won three-quarters of the battle.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates victory over the Sharks.

Johns, arguably the NRL’s all-time greatest scrumhalf, was effusive in his praise of Warriors’ No 7 Shaun Johnson, admitting he thought the Kiwi was “finished, or at the very least we’d seen the best of him’’ after his Achilles injury in 2021.

“But he’s playing tough, which is something you don’t usually associate with him.

The important thing is he’s winning the big moments. He scored that try against the Bulldogs and kicked the winning goal against Cronulla.”

But Jones’ Warriors love-in only goes so far.

“I just hope [Johnson] and the Warriors are nice and flat this Sunday when they meet the Knights.”

Johns was born in Cessnock in the Hunter Valley and he and older brother Matthew were in the Knights’ 1997 grand final winning side.

Matthew Johns’ son Jack has been named at loose forward in the Knights’ team to meet the Warriors in Newcastle on Sunday.