Jarryd Hayne to spend Easter at home after being bailed until his sentencing for sexual assault

Jarryd Hayne is fighting to remain on bail after being found guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Former NRL player and convicted rapist Jarryd Hayne will remain on bail before an expected jail sentence next month after his lawyers argued he was liable to being attacked while on remand and a judge determined exceptional circumstances had been established.

Hayne was found guilty on Tuesday of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent relating to non-consensual oral sex and the digital penetration of a 26-year-old woman in Newcastle on the night of the NRL grand final in 2018.

The 35-year-old fronted Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Thursday, supported by more than a dozen family and friends including his wife Amellia Bonnici.

Hayne entered the packed courtroom at exactly 9.30am (11.30am NZT), and sat in a plastic chair behind his lawyers for the hearing of the detention application brought by Crown prosecutor John Sfinas, who submitted Hayne was “definitely going to jail”.

“There’s no question about that,” Judge Graham Turnbull, SC, replied.

Recent changes to NSW bail laws mean an offender found guilty of an offence who will be sentenced to full-time imprisonment must have their bail revoked ahead of sentencing unless they can establish special or exceptional circumstances.

Defence barrister Margaret Cunneen, SC, submitted: “There wouldn’t be such a massive press contingent present in court if there wasn’t something exceptional about this case.”

Much of Thursday’s hearing was spent focused on the prospect of Hayne entering custody as a prisoner on remand, rather than a sentenced prisoner.

The officer in charge of the cells at Downing Centre and the head of security at Parklea jail were each called to give evidence about the process behind the classification of prisoners, particularly those who are high-profile. The court heard classification occurs after sentence.

Cunneen argued her client was a “target in the general prison population”. The court heard Hayne previously had fruit thrown at him in jail.

His barrister submitted that he was “much more liable” to attacks now.

“The intensity of the publicity is greater than ever,” Cunneen said.

She tendered Twitter and Facebook posts made by online trolls which she said included “threatening comments in relation to Mr Hayne in custody”.

Matt King/Getty Images Jarryd Hayne was a superstar of the NRL when playing for the Parramatta Eels.

“There are hundreds of entries like this ... the visceral response is grossly out of proportion to the relative seriousness and circumstances of the offence,” Cunneen said.

“The submission is Mr Hayne is treated as the most evil, serious sex offender who has ever inhabited the earth.”

The judge said Hayne would be held on remand in “significantly deprived circumstances” to be kept from other prisoners, “because he’s Jarryd Hayne” and concerns about him being a target, rather than the nature of his offending.

Reading some of the threats, he said they included “big bubba is waiting”.

Turnbull said the circumstances were sufficient to refuse the detention application.

He told Hayne: “You better make your preparations for time in custody”.

Hayne will face a sentence hearing on May 8.

Cunneen had earlier submitted the family was facing unrelenting media pressure, some carrying a “toxic flavour” and vitriol directed at Hayne and others.

Cunneen tendered an affidavit from Hayne’s wife and called her to give evidence. At the mention of the couple’s three young children, Bonnici began crying in the witness box.

Asked by Cunneen what the next few weeks would mean to the family without her husband’s support “to get things prepared for his sentence”, Bonnici replied: “I can’t even put that into words.”

She said if Hayne was sentenced to full-time custody, they would need to relocate to a “country” location to have her parents’ support, and she would need her husband’s help with the move.

Under cross-examination, she said they had friends and family in Sydney but not extended family, while Hayne’s relatives live on the Central Coast but would be of minimal support when it came to raising children.

She agreed Hayne had “not had the benefit of a salary of sorts” in the last five years, and said they had been “living off my husband’s savings”.

Cunneen also submitted that Hayne had not breached bail since his arrest on November 19, 2018.

Sfinas tendered Hayne’s criminal history, bail report and custodial history.

It was just 14 months ago that Hayne, on his 34th birthday, walked from Cooma Correctional Centre after the convictions from his second trial were quashed on appeal and a retrial ordered.

Earlier in the hearing, Cunneen had argued that “while further imprisonment is likely, it is not necessarily inevitable”.

“Mr Hayne has served nine months and nine days,” she said. “He has suffered the humiliation and being reduced publicly that that entails.”

Cunneen said Hayne’s previous sentence – of five years and nine months’ jail, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months’ jail – “is certainly not a guide, [it] can only be seen as a ceiling”.

Hayne’s trial heard he stopped at the woman’s home in Fletcher on September 30, 2018 on his way back to Sydney after a buck’s weekend, leaving a $550 (NZ$590) taxi outside and telling the driver he needed to collect a bag.

The Crown case against Hayne was that the possibility of sex evaporated for the woman when she became aware of the waiting vehicle, after a knock at the door or a beep of taxi’s horn.

In her evidence, including recordings played in closed court, the woman said Hayne was rough and forceful and performed the acts despite her protestations of “no” and “stop”, leaving her bleeding.

Hayne has always maintained his innocence.

The former Parramatta Eels player and his lawyers have indicated an intention to appeal the verdicts.