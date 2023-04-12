NRL ask Bulldogs staffer Willie Mason to explain betting agency link

Willie Mason, a member of the Bulldogs coaching staff, watches players warm up during the club’s round one NRL match against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Bulldogs say they have complied with a NRL request for more information about Willie Mason’s role at the club amid a probe into his relationship with Australia’s TAB betting agency.

Mason – man of the match alongside Sonny Bill Williams in the Bulldogs’ last NRL grand final win in 2004 – is back on the western Sydney club’s payroll.

The Auckland-born 42-year-old’s social media profiles says he is a coach and ambassador for the Bulldogs and also an ambassador for the TAB.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday that the NRL had issued Mason, a former NSW State of Origin star and Australian international, with a please explain notice.

A NRL spokesman told The Daily Telegraph: “The NRL is aware of the matter and is currently liaising with the Bulldogs.”

Bulldogs chief executive Aaron Warburton told The Daily Telegraph that Mason’s “role is in pathways but he works with the NRL squad to a lesser extent.

“We’ve passed his job description on to the NRL as per their request.”

THE FAN/SKYSPORT Willie Mason talks about controversial Kiwis haka response in 2006 test.

Fox Sports reported that Mason was often seen in the Bulldogs’ dressing room before and after NRL games.

Betting links are a sensitive subject in professional sport.

Google has reportedly pulled a controversial gambling ad campaign that featured former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum, according to a 1News report.

The advertisement by overseas bookmaker 22Bet had raised the ire of both the New Zealand TAB and the Problem Gambling Foundation, with the TAB claiming the clips used “dubious tactics to recruit punters”.

The NRL had earlier required former test hooker Robbie Farah to relinquish his work with a betting company before joining Benji Marshall as a coaching assistant at Wests Tigers.

Fox Sports also reported that former NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley had been preventing from taking a coaching role at the Manly Sea Eagles because he works for the TAB’s broadcasting channels.

Mason left New Zealand as a child and grew up in Lake Macquarie, near Newcastle.

He made his name at the Bulldogs but also played in the NRL for the Cowboys, Knights and Manly and had short Super League stints with Hull Kingston Rovers and the Catalans Dragons.

Screenshot/Sky Sport Australia's Willie Mason mouths an expletive during the Kiwis' haka before 2006 test in Auckland.

Mason represented Tonga before earning 24 caps for Australia between 2002 and 2008.

The 1.96m forward earned the ire of Kiwis’ fans when he was filmed mouthing off during the haka in a 2006 test in Auckland.

Mason later claimed he wasn’t “disrespecting the haka” but was just telling the Kiwis’ Australia-born fullback Brent Webb to “get effed’’.

His act fired up the Kiwis, leading to New Zealand second rower and future Kiwis coach David Kidwell, felling him with a massive shoulder charge – legal then – which left the Australian enforcer seeing stars.