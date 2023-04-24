Spitting allegation behind Josh Aloiai and Brandon Wakeham's post-NRL match confrontation

Josh Aloiai (right) scuffles with John Bateman of the Wests Tigers following the incident in the 65th minute of the game.

Allegations that Manly debutant Samuela Fainu spat in the face of Brandon Wakeham was the catalyst for the on-field melee that led to a heated post-match argument in the tunnel at Campbelltown on Sunday.

Match-day audio obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald confirms Wakeham told referee Todd Smith that Fainu “spat at me … he spat at my face” in the 65th minute of the game.

Smith is then heard saying to the Wests Tigers five-eighth: “OK then, do you want to make a complaint about that?”

Wakeham refuses to escalate the matter, choosing not to lodge an official complaint with the referee.

Wakeham had taunted Fainu when Starford To’a went past Manly’s Josh Schuster and Fainu to give the Tigers the lead late in the match.

Wakeham has history with the Fainu family, having attended Westfields Sports High School, as did the four Fainu brothers, including imprisoned former Sea Eagles hooker Manase.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Tigers and Manly players scuffle following the ugly incident.

Samuela’s brother Sione, who left Manly midway through last year, has also played for the Wests Tigers alongside Wakeham this season.

Manly and Tigers players came together after Starford To'a scored to give the Tigers the lead.

The issue boiled over after full-time, with the Sydney Morning Herald revealing yesterday that Manly forward Josh Aloiai had confronted Wakeham in the tunnel an hour after full-time of Manly’s win.

The conversation began amicably enough before Aloiai, who had taken exception to Wakeham’s alleged actions on the field, asked the Tigers No.6 to “come around the corner” if he wanted to “talk s...”.

The pair got in each other’s faces as they exchanged words, with Aloiai having to be dragged back into the Manly dressing-room.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Manly’s Samuela Fainu has been accused of spitting in the face of Brandon Wakeham by the Tigers halfback.

Wakeham then went to the Manly sheds to continue the argument with Aloiai before he was told to head back into the Tigers dressing-room.

Sources with knowledge of the situation, talking under the condition of anonymity to protect their identity, told the Sydney Morning Herald the argument was believed to be in relation to Wakeham taunting the debutant when Starford To’a went past Josh Schuster and Fainu to give the Tigers the lead late in the match.

The incident, which occurred in the 63rd minute, sparked a melee that resulted in the rookie’s jersey being ripped off.