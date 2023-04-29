England to host Tonga in three-test series in historic first for international rugby league

Jason Taumalolo with possession against England in their World Cup semifinal in Auckland in 2017.

Mate Ma'a Tonga will play their first test series in England this year in their first clash since their memorable meeting in Auckland at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

England Rugby League has confirmed they will host Tonga in three tests in St Helens on October 22, Huddersfield on October 28 and Leeds on November 4.

The two nations last met in the 2017 World Cup semifinal when more than 30,000 fans – mostly Tongans – filled Mt Smart Stadium as England won 20-18 despite Tonga’s late fightback. Australia beat England in the final in Brisbane a week later.

Tonga’s last fixture was in England in their quarterfinal defeat to Samoa in Warrington at last year’s World Cup.

The test series will be the first in which England has hosted a Pacific nation.

“There is no doubt that this is another historic moment for Tongan Rugby League,” Tonga coach Kristian Woolf said in a statement.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Tonga's fans have filled stadiums in Auckland for league tests.

“It is easy to forget that this is an honour usually only reserved for countries like Australia and New Zealand. I know our players are excited by this challenge, and are also keen to go back to England to try and prove what we can do in the Northern Hemisphere.

“We feel we did not showcase our best at last year’s World Cup, and this will be an opportunity for Tonga to correct that.”

England coach Shane Wane said the series was another chance to showcase the international game.

They, too, were beaten by Samoa at last year’s World Cup in their semifinal defeat in London. Samoa lost in the final against Australia in Manchester a week later.

"Throughout my time as England head coach I have said we need to challenge ourselves against the best sides the international game has to offer – and Tonga are certainly one of those,” Wane said in a statement.

"They’ve been a real success story on the international stage in recent years, building on their exploits at the 2017 World Cup, and they will offer a real test.”

Tonga have recorded wins over New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain since 2017 but fell to fifth in the world rankings after not progressing beyond the quarterfinals at last year’s World Cup.

The Kangaroos top the rankings ahead of the Kiwis in second, with Samoa third and England fourth.