Yeah, Nah: Are the Warriors being robbed by the refs?

The New Zealand Warriors’ close-cut loss to the Penrith Panthers at the weekend has re-sparked debate around whether NRL referees are biased against the side.

Jason Paris, CEO of the Warriors' major sponsor One NZ, alleged "cheating of the highest order" by the match officials during the rugby league club’s 18-6 loss to Penrith on Saturday.

Post-match, Warriors coach Andrew Webster reacted sharply when asked about referee Todd Smith's decision to overlook a possible high tackle on captain Tohu Harris from Panthers enforcer Moses Leota.

Paris shared Webster's frustrations, sensationally questioning the referees' integrity in several Twitter posts.

READ MORE:

* Take Five: Are the New Zealand Warriors in freefall in the NRL?

* Why making the NRL finals isn't make or break for the Warriors in 2023

* Panthers coach Ivan Cleary fined $21,600 for questioning refs' integrity



The NRL’s top brass has not taken kindly to the criticism of referees, with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo labelling Paris' commentary “completely unacceptable” and confirming an investigation into the comments were underway.

The NRL's head of football operations Graham Annesley is expected to address Paris' comments in his weekly briefing on Monday afternoon.

Paris said he welcomed the NRL's investigation into his social media comments that alleged league referees were betting money against the Kiwi side and had conspired to reduce them to 12 players.

So, are NRL referees really out to get the competitions only Kiwi side or is this just sour grapes from the Warrior’s faithful?