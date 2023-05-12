'Val Smith' not Valynce Te Whare: How casual racism is still thriving in the NRL

Dolphins centre and fan favourite Valynce Te Whare breaks through the defence to score a try during his side’s round 10 NRL win over the Cronulla Sharks.

OPINION: Over the weekend we witnessed the rise of the NRL’s newest cult hero.

It is an irresistible tale. Valynce Te Whare​, a schoolboy rugby prodigy in New Zealand, recruited by the Dolphins rugby league club master coach Wayne Bennett.

Last year Te Whare worked as a groundsman at Kayo Stadium - the Dolphins home ground in the Brisbane suburb of Redcliffe - while he learned the finer arts of rugby league playing in the Queensland Cup.

On Sunday the Kiwi youngster made his NRL debut, putting in a star turn with two tries in the Dolphins’ 36-16 win over Cronulla, in what was Bennett’s 900th premiership match.

The 20-year-old, known by fans as ‘Val Meninga’ on account of his devastating size and speed being reminiscent of the Kangaroos and Queensland great Mal Meninga, proved dangerous with ball in hand.

After the match the commentators implored us to remember the name Valynce Te Whare, for he will be a star for years to come.

It might be a name worth remembering, but it is not, according to his coach at least, worth bothering to learn how to say.

In the lead-up to Te Whare’s debut, Bennett, who knows a thing or two about reaching cult status, shared some insights into the rugby union convert’s rapid rise through the league ranks.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Valynce Te Whare is put through his paces during a Dolphins NRL training session at Kayo Stadium in January.

Bennett also revealed Te Whare is known in the Dolphins camp as “Val Smith”, on account of his actual name apparently being too hard to pronounce.

"I've had to rename him. There’s no way you can get that surname out in one mouthful, so he is known as Val Smith around here," Bennett told media last week.

The comment, which was widely reported, was presented as a fun, charming anecdote, rather than what it was - a display of casual racism.

Bennett is known and often celebrated for his gruff, old-school sensibilities. But this time, his outdated attitude needed to be called out.

That these unchecked comments came after a concerted effort by the NRL to foster a more inclusive environment for Māori and Pasifika players is even more bewildering.

Several clubs have also moved to educate the media and public on the correct pronunciation of player names, after senior players spoke out about their frustrations of commentators butchering their names.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Veteran NRL coach Wayne Bennett has often had a prickly relationship with media.

Dr Dion Enari​, a lecturer at the Auckland University of Technology’s school of sport and recreation, says Bennett’s attitude is “lazy and insulting”.

“These were tactics used on me back in the day by ignorant teachers to whitewash our existence as Māori and Pacific people,” says Dr Enari, who has done extensive research in the space of Māori and Pasifika athlete wellbeing.

“I thought we left it back in the 90s. To hear that it is still happening in a professional sporting space in 2023 is disgusting.

“By giving a person another name because you can’t be bothered learning how to say their name is somewhat erasing their identity and erasing their relationship they have with their ancestors and their extended family.”

For his part, Te Whare, when asked of his coach’s renaming of him in a post-match interview, said he didn’t mind the new moniker.

“If he’s happy, I’m happy,” Te Whare responded.

But a 20-year-old in his first NRL season and a newcomer to the sport is hardly in a position to push back against a coach whose legend has reached mythological status.

I’m sure Bennett hasn’t made it to 900 premiership games, and reached the heights he has, without being adaptable.

Making an effort to pronounce his players names correctly could lead to a deeper mutual respect, and, in some cases, better performances on the field, according to Enari.

“The research shows with Māori and Pasifika athletes, if coaches foster that relationship and put in that effort to get to know them and their culture and their lived experience, you tend to have a better relationship with them, and it has a direct impact on player wellbeing.”

It isn’t the first time we’ve heard of this kind of whitewashing occurring in sport.

Among the many shocking revelations in former English county cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s​ testimony of his experiences of “institutionalised racism” in Yorkshire Cricket, was that players of Indian or Pakistani heritage were referred to as “Kevin” or “Steve” as an in-joke among the team.

"All Asian players (with non-English names) were referred to by the same, generic English name," Rafiq said in evidence submitted to the UK’s digital, culture, media and sport select committee in 2021.

AP Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq gives evidence during a parliamentary hearing at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on sport governance in London in November 2021.

Rafiq added that Steve quickly became a term that was associated with former Yorkshire batsman Cheteshwar Pujara​ by people across all levels of the game.

Nor should we kid ourselves that this doesn’t happen in New Zealand, where we like to consider ourselves more enlightened. Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen received a mild rebuke from veteran commentator Keith Quinn in 2018 after referring to Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi​ as “triple T” in a televised press conference.

”It’s a lot easier to say triple T,” Hansen said in response to a question about the young halfback’s inclusion in the All Blacks camp that year.

But really, it isn’t that hard to get someone’s name right.

All you have to do is make an effort. And if a coach isn’t willing to, maybe they should ask themselves why their athletes should bother making an effort for them.

