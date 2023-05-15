Auckland Stadiums secures naming rights sponsor for Mt Smart Stadium

Mt Smart Stadium has had new seats put in recently and will now be known as Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

Mt Smart Stadium will be known as Go Media Stadium Mt Smart from Monday.

Auckland Stadiums, which is a part of the council’s Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, has signed a commercial naming rights agreement with the outdoor advertising company for 12 months, with a view to making it a multiyear arrangement.

The home of the Warriors and Moana Pasifika teams has been without a naming rights sponsor since the deal ended with Ericsson in 2006 and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Stadiums director James Parkinson said they were keen to get another one on board.

“From a venue perspective, a naming rights partner is something we’ve been focussed on looking to achieve and something we’ve been deliberate in the way we’ve gone about it,” Parkinson said.

“We have been focused on a partner that can drive some real value and when we first approached Go Media is was from a perspective of looking for their assistance to help find a partner.”

As part of the arrangement, Go Media hopes to help bring more sporting events to the stadium through their connections, including extra NRL games.

Supplied James Parkinson from Auckland Stadiums, Go Media managing director Mike Gray and Andrea Rongonui, Go Media director announce a naming rights sponsorship deal with Mt Smart Stadium.

“We’ve got a commercial relationship with Auckland Stadiums,” Go Media managing director Mike Gray said.

“As a company we sponsor lots of sport and we have a relationship with the tenants of the stadium, so Moana Pasifika, we’re a sponsor of the Warriors Community Trust and New Zealand Football, who recently played China there.

“So they asked us to help find them a naming rights sponsor, because we deal with the media agencies that have all the big brands.

“In trying to understand what was available, I started thinking this would interest me, because for us it’s a natural progression.

“As a brand, it’s quite hard to get a naming rights partner that doesn’t create conflict. It could create conflict, with New Zealand Rugby, World Rugby or the Warriors’ sponsors.

“But we’re very neutral and that became one of the strong benefits.”

Auckland Stadiums run three venues in the region, Mt Smart Stadium, North Harbour Stadium and Western Springs. As well these facilities allowing those in the region and country to watch top sporting and entertaining events, they also provide Auckland Council with revenue and having a naming rights sponsor helps with that income.

“It’s fair to say Covid was a bit of a disruptor with those pursuits,” Parkinson said.

“Now we’re getting back into event activity, we’ve refocussed around our desire to secure a naming rights partner. For us, it is part of a broader strategy to diversify our revenue streams.

“The event sector has a degree of risk and the revenue streams bounce around when you just rely on securing event activity from one year to the next.

“So we’ve got a deliberate strategy of diversifying and securing a range of revenue streams and a naming rights partner was a logical component of that.

"To get the full value of that, it was looking to partner with someone in the truest sense, so we are looking to collectively grow the portfolio at the stadium for mutual benefit and that’s where Go Media is a natural partner because they are committed to the sports sector in New Zealand.”