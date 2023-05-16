New Zealand Rugby League keen to co-host 2025 Rugby League World Cup

World Cup games could be held in the Pacific Islands in 2015.

New Zealand Rugby League and the Australian Rugby League Commission have already held talks about co-hosting the Rugby League World Cup in 2025.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that France would no longer be able to host the tournament as organisers were unable to meet the financial criteria set by the French government.

Rumours of French Rugby League pulling out have been circulating for a while and NZRL chief executive Greg Peters said talks had already begun on co-hosting the tournament in two years’ time.

“We are interested in exploring alternative propositions in this part of the world, with our ARLC colleagues and others, to create an alternative and exciting tournament that can replace France 2025,” Peters said.

“It’s early days, but prior to this announcement we had already started thinking about what that might look like at a high level and we have some recent experience from 2017, when Australia and New Zealand hosted it.

“But we believe that with help from Pasifika countries and Pasifika elements, we can create something pretty special down here.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters says it’s a goal to co-host the World Cup in 2025, rather than push it back a year.

Peters said it was disappointing France has had to pull out, particularly as they were a replacement for the tournament’s initial hosts, USA and Canada.

“We share the disappointment of all stakeholders in rugby league, that the Rugby League World Cup in 2025 can’t happen in France,” Peters said.

“We have a huge amount of respect for the work Luc Lacoste (French Rugby League president) and his team put in to try to get the proposition to work, particularly after the USA not hosting it, which was the original plan some years ago.

“When that fell over Luc stepped into that breach and France 2025 have done their best to make this happen, but it was a step too far and with political and economic uncertainty in France at the moment, it doesn’t help the situation.

As the previous Rugby League World Cup was held in England, there’s no desire from rugby league officials there to host it again so soon, so the only viable option is New Zealand and Australia co-hosting the event.

To organise an entire World Cup, including the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments clearly requires a lot of work, especially to pull it all together in just two years, but Peters says that’s the target, rather than push it back to 2026.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Samoan fans dance in the streets of Ōtara after their team's loss to the Kangaroos in the Rugby League World Cup final (first published on November 20, 2022).

“It is possible (for 2025) and definitely that would be the initial goal, to keep it in the cycle,” Peters said.

“Particularly after we missed the cycle with the postponement of the 2021 World Cup, it would be good to get it back into the cycle and avoid other major events around the world.

“So 2025 would be the first goal. If that’s too ambitions, the IRL could look at postponing it for another year, but our initial objective would be to try for 2025.”

Peters said World Cup games could also be played in the Pacific Islands and it would be a good way to acknowledge the contribution those countries have made to the game.

“Nothing is off the table,” Peters said.

“To bring a truly Pasifika element to it would be special and would value the contribution Pasifika countries have made to our great game.”

The NZRL and its Australian counterparts need to quickly work out the logistics and costs associated with co-hosting the tournament and Peters says he’ll look to have meetings soon with Major Events New Zealand and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

“We would need major events funding here and in Australia in the way that events of a global nature normally do,” he said.

“We’ll be exploring all of those avenues. It is early days yet and we haven’t had those conversations. But we will be starting those very soon, because we need to have a viable alternative for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, as it’s the signature event.”

The North American, then French plans for the 2025 World Cup falling over reflects poorly on the international game and it’s become apparent that England as well as New Zealand and Australia combined are the only two options for hosting a Rugby League World Cup,

“That’s one of our biggest problems, to break out of the cycle of England then Australia and New Zealand,” Peters said.

“We need to continue to grow the international game outside the World Cups and have a settled international calendar that enables us to grow into new territories.

“When you saw at the last World Cup when the Kiwis played Jamaica and they scored a try, you would have thought they won the World Cup, it’s those fantastic stories we need more of in the international game, to create that interest, so we do have more options going forward.

“My personal view is we need to put the building blocks of international football back in slowly and in a viable and commercial way, before we jump to big projects and that are challenging.

“We had a three-year layoff because of Covid and now it’s time to build back in and create something that appeals to the fans on a regular basis, that can ultimately drive new venues and opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Peters confirmed an announcement will be made soon on the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns fixtures for the end of the year.