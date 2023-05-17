NRL: Ruptured testicle forces Spencer Leniu out of State of Origin contention

Spencer Leniu, pictured on the charge for the Panthers against the Warriors, will miss State of Origin selection after a ruptured testicle.

Spencer Leniu’s Origin I dream is officially over with urologists refusing to give him the green light to return from a ruptured testicle in time for the game against Queensland this month.

Leniu was in the mix for a bench spot for the Blues, but suffered the eye-watering injury when tackling Penrith teammate Eddie Blacker – a towering Maroon – at training last Wednesday night.

There was a chance Leniu could have still been picked in Brad Fittler’s squad and given an extra nine days to be physically ready for the opening game.

But Penrith ruled him out of the Broncos clash on Thursday – then put the pen through the prospect of any Origin cameo in Adelaide.

“At this point there’s no way he will be right for Origin, the doctors simply won’t clear him,” Panthers chief physio Pete Green told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’re racing the clock to have him ready for the Dragons game after our bye in round 14. So there’s no way the urologist will clear him any earlier than that.

SKY SPORT Spencer Leniu scored as the Panthers pounced on wounded Warriors in Magic Round.

“We’ve ordered three protectors, including one from the US, for ‘Spenny’ to trial. He’s still on light duties in the gym, he will run for the first time on Thursday, then we’ll introduce a bit more intense running skills next week. We still have to be careful with any gym work that requires applying abdominal pressure - you can’t do that too early.”

The Broncos suffered their own blow with Adam Reynolds out after he knocked himself out while trying to score a try during last Thursday’s loss to Melbourne.

There were initial concerns over the halfback’s neck, but Reynolds displayed category-one symptoms which means he is unable to play for 11 days.

“I concussed myself when I hit the ground, I lost feeling in my hand for a couple of minutes, but the feeling came back quickly,” Reynolds said.

“I’ll do a bit tomorrow with the boys, but there will be no contact. I’ll be right the following week. We’ll need everyone next week with Origin.”

Jock Madden partners Ezra Mam in the halves against Penrith, who went into overdrive against the Roosters.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Joseph Manu of the Roosters leaves the field after an ankle injury which will keep him out of the Roosters’ next game.

The Chooks have named Drew Hutchison in the halves for the injured Joey Manu when they take on St George Illawarra. The Dragons have recalled Zac Lomax in what will be caretaker coach Ryan Carr’s first game in charge.

Mitchell Moses returns from concussion for Parramatta with rivals Souths adding Daniel Suluka-Fifita to the bench for the injured Tom Burgess.

Luke Brooks celebrates 200 games for the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.

And Manly welcome the return of Jake Trbojevic (calf) and Josh Schuster for Sunday’s tough road trip to Canberra. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is chasing a sixth straight win, something he has achieved on four previous occasions with the Green Machine.