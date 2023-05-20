Rugby league star Manu Vatuvei's downfall means there's a chance for true redemption

Former rugby league star Manu Vatuvei appears at Manukau District Court where he admitted importing meth.

OPINION: Of the many narrative crutches of sports writing, the one leant on the most heavily is surely that of redemption.

Across rugby fields, and cricket pitches and netball courts, feats are framed around redemption and the seeking of it.

It is something to be toiled for, to be grasped, to be squandered.

Throughout his 14-year professional rugby league career, Warriors’ legend Manu Vatuvei was cast at the centre of his fair share of redemption narratives.

Overcoming his high ball horrors of 2007, including a notorious night in Parramatta, in which he made a stack of handling errors - three of which directly led to Eels’ tries, with a stand-out 2008 season to propel the Warriors to the play-offs? Redemption.

Going on to play a starring role in the Kiwis’ stunning World Cup victory over the Kangaroos later that year to end 33 years of Australian dominance? Redemption.

The Warriors’ miracle grand final run in 2011 following several seasons of failing to fulfil their potential? Redemption.

Fiona Goodall/Stuff Manu Vatuvei scores against the Penrith Panthers in the Warriors’ final home game of the 2008 season. The powerful winger finished the season with a phenomenal strike rate of 16 tries from 17 games.

The thing is, in the endless churn of sports results, success that follows a lack of success isn’t really redemption, it’s just part of the life cycle of sport. There are always winners and losers. Athletes and teams have lapses in form, then hot streaks. Underperforming players move on and become re-energised in a new setting.

But now, Vatuvei has an opportunity for genuine redemption.

Vatuvei, who was imprisoned in March 2022 for his role in what the judge described as an “unsophisticated” methamphetamine importing operation, will be released from jail at the end of the month.

The 37 year-old appeared before the parole board this week, and was granted a release on May 31 after serving a third of his three-year, seven-month sentence.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Manu Vatuvei outside the Manukau District Court with his legal team after he was charged with the supply and importation of the Class A drug methamphetamine in 2019.

Stuff, the only media organisation to attend the parole hearing, could not report many of the details of the appearance. Vatuvei’s interactions with the parole board and that of his supporters were suppressed, to ensure the rugby league star had the opportunity to speak freely and frankly about his experiences.

But it was revealed the Warriors will play a role in aiding his rehabilitation. The club has offered Vatuvei an unpaid position helping in the delivery of its community outreach programmes.

The news has sparked a mixed response from the wider rugby league community, given the seriousness of Vatuvei’s crime and the devastating impact methamphetamine has had on families and communities.

There’s no sympathy to be had for Vatuvei over his arrest and subsequent imprisonment. As crown prosecutor Jessica Pridgeon told the court at Vatuvei’s sentencing, his actions “allowed harm to spill into the lives of other New Zealanders”.

THE DETAIL/RNZ RNZ's The Detail looks at what led Manu Vatuvei down this path and the struggles many athletes face in transitioning to their post-career lives.

But the facts of the case outlined during that same hearing paint a sad picture of a man whose life fell apart in his post-playing years, and who - through a mixture of naivety, bad decision-making, and a sense of familial obligation - put himself in a bad situation.

Warriors’ chief executive Cameron George believes there is value to sharing this story.

“The Warriors want to be a part of his rehabilitation and further than that, hopefully use his story and his lessons to help teach and guide young men down the right path.

“The more time he spends helping us with our young men to identify their values and career wise plans, the more it will aid his transition by helping him to define and cement what set of values and character strengths will define his new life in the community.”

He pointed out some of the greatest redemption stories exist in rugby league, citing Vatuvei’s former teammate Russell Packer as an example of the ability for people to reform.

But Packer’s case also illustrates that off-field redemption stories are complicated and nuanced. As tempting as it is, they cannot be shaped into a tidy narrative arc.

True redemption cannot be achieved in 80 minutes, or even the space of a season.

The only currency is time and effort. In acknowledging your mistakes, but finding a way not to be defined by them.

