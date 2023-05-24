Former Kiwi Shaun Kenny-Dowall to retire at Hull KR as Peta Hiku joins Super League club

Current Kiwis centre Peta Hiku (R), pictured celebrating a try at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, will join Hull KR in Super League next season.

One former Kiwis centre will retire from Hull Kingston Rovers as a current Kiwis centre is set to bolster the Super League club.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall, the Hull KR captain, confirmed he is hanging up his boots at the end of this season, but former Warriors stalwart Peta Hiku will join next year.

The 35-year-old’s call came a day after the east Yorkshire club announced it had signed Hiku, 30, from the North Queensland Cowboys on a three-year deal from 2024.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters said he plans to play Hiku at fullback but values the new recruit’s adaptability.

"Peta's versatility will be an asset to us next season as he can play full-back, five-eighth and centre equally well,’’ Peters said.

“Peta is a strong leader and a motivated winner."

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Photosport Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been proud to play for Hull KR since 2020 but will retire at the end of this season.

Hiku played three tests for the Kiwis at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, taking his caps tally to 16 since his international debut in 2014.

He has played 190 NRL games since making his bow with Manly in 2013. Hiku also played for the Panthers before an 11-game Super League stint with Warrington in 2017.

His next move was a 73-game stint with the Warriors from 2018 to 2021 before joining the North Queensland Cowboys in 2022 and helping them make the NRL playoffs.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Shaun Kenny-Dowall of the Roosters scores a try during the 2013 NRL Grand Final.

Kenny-Dowall, who had 21 caps for the Kiwis between 2007 and 2016, confirmed he will stay at Hull KR next year in a mentoring role.

“I’ve made the decision to retire at the end of the 2023 season and call time on my 17-year career as a professional rugby player,’’ the Hull KR Robins captain said.

“For 2024, I’m honoured to be taking on a new exciting challenge here at Hull KR, mentoring the club’s future stars from the academy up to the first team.”

Kenny-Dowall played 277 NRL games before joining Hull KR in 2021.

The bulk of them were for the Roosters, who he helped win the 2013 NRL grand final alongside fellow Kiwi Sonny Bill Williams. He scored a try and revealed later he had played with a hairline fracture of the jaw.

Kenny-Dowall had 53 games in three seasons at the Newcastle Knights before moving to Super League.

He played a key role in Hull KR making the semifinals in 2021 and was named at centre in the Super League Dream Team in 2022.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrated his 200th NRL game with a brace of tries against the Sea Eagles in 2019.

Hull KR are third in the Super League standings, four points behind leaders Warrington, and Kenny-Dowall is determined to end his career with more silverware.

“This sport has given me everything and I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey. I’ll reflect on it all at the end of the season.

“Until then though, it’s all to play for. I’ll continue to love every moment I have left on the field as a Robin.”

Meanwhile, Hiku is being lined up to replace retiring former Cowboys NRL champion Lachlan Coote as Hull KR’s fullback.

"I’m looking at it being enjoyable, you get your hands on the ball more and are more involved in the game,’’ Hiku said on the Hull Live website. “That’s in attack and defence, you have to be involved in everything and I’m looking forward to it.

"The way the Robins crowd get behind the team and the passion the community has for their footy, it makes it more enjoyable as a player, I can’t wait to experience all that.”