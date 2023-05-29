Former Kiwis, Warriors coach Daniel Anderson vows to keep fighting after paralysis

Daniel Anderson – the rugby league coach who led the Warriors to their first NRL grand final – has revealed he is now an “incomplete quadriplegic” after a surf accident near Sydney.

Anderson had a cardiac arrest while bodysurfing on the Central Coast last December and said his life was saved by two nearby paramedics.

The 56-year-old, who has only recently got partial movement in a hand, told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph that he suffered severe compression of the spinal cord and had been diagnosed as an incomplete quadriplegic.

"Incomplete means that you can get little bits back but some things you never can," he said.

"No-one can tell you categorically what, if any, movement you get back, but after four days I was wiggling my big toe.

"Right now I need assistance with everything - brushing my teeth, feeding, bathing, having a coffee.

"I've got slight movement in my right hand. Three weeks ago I couldn't do that. It's progress."

Anderson made his coaching mark with the Warriors, guiding them to the 2002 grand final in his second year at the club.

He stayed with the Warriors till 2004 and coached the Kiwis in eight tests during his stay in New Zealand.

Anderson then moved to England where he coached St Helens to back-to-back Challenge Cup wins in 2007 and 2008 and to the World Club Challenge title in 2007.

He returned to Sydney to steer the Parramatta Eels to a runner-up position in the 2009 NRL grand final.

The rugby league community is rallying around the former teacher, who was working as the Roosters’ head of recruitment before his accident.

He is getting assistance to buy specialist equipment to help his rehabilitation.

"You've got to learn how to use muscles again," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"You've got to learn to try to do the ordinary things in everyday life. Getting in and out of bed or picking up a sandwich. I still can't feed myself but that's one of many goals I've got.

"I want to try to stand. But there's no long-term prognosis. They can't tell where it's going to finish. It's a long road.

Anderson said Roosters head coach Trent Robinson was keen for him to keep working for the club, and he believed there was “a bit of life left in me in rugby league”.