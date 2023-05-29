Warriors get behind former coach Daniel Anderson as he fights after paralysis

The Warriors are giving former coach Daniel Anderson – who led the club to their first NRL grand final – their full support as he makes gradual progress from the paralysis that resulted from a surfing accident.

Anderson had a cardiac arrest while bodysurfing on the Central Coast last December after being dumped on his head by a wave.

The 56-year-old, who has only recently got partial movement in a hand, told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph that he suffered severe compression of the spinal cord and had been diagnosed as an incomplete quadriplegic.

"Incomplete means that you can get little bits back but some things you never can," he said.

The NRL has launched a support fund for him and announced that round 25 will be called the Daniel Anderson Round, with a number of initiatives and public fundraising drives scheduled across that week to support the Anderson family.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George is part of a working group organising the events.

The Warriors play Manly at Mt Smart stadium in round 25 and have changed their annual Old Boys’ Day to coincide with the match on August 18.

Many of the past players expected to be in attendance were coached by Anderson, who was in charge from 2001 to 2004.

“Daniel is a huge part of this club’s history, and the Anderson family a big part of the success of the organisation today,” said George.

“Round 25 will be our big New Zealand fundraiser and further details around those initiatives and how the public can get around it will be confirmed soon.

Winning meant everything to Daniel Anderson.



Mow he admits footy results seem irrelevant, after a shock body surfing accident left him a quadriplegic and almost ended his life. @BuzzRothfieldhttps://t.co/7eXkoQL0nl — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) May 27, 2023

“We will certainly be playing our part as a club to contribute in supporting Daniel and his family at this time.”

Anderson, who coached the Kiwis in eight tests during his stay in New Zealand, told the Daily Telegraph: "No-one can tell you categorically what, if any, movement you get back, but after four days I was wiggling my big toe.

"Right now I need assistance with everything - brushing my teeth, feeding, bathing, having a coffee.

"I've got slight movement in my right hand. Three weeks ago I couldn't do that. It's progress."

"You've got to learn how to use muscles again," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"You've got to learn to try to do the ordinary things in everyday life. Getting in and out of bed or picking up a sandwich. I still can't feed myself but that's one of many goals I've got.

"I want to try to stand. But there's no long-term prognosis. They can't tell where it's going to finish. It's a long road.

Anderson is still working for the Sydney Roosters as head of recruitment, putting in about 10 hours a week from his rehab centre.

He said Roosters head coach Trent Robinson was keen for him to keep working for the club, and he believed there was “a bit of life left in me in rugby league”.