State of Origin: Leading colour psychologist explains why New South Wales' new jersey is a winner

The New South Wales Blues are dressed for success and will portray trust and reliability when they take the field against the Maroons wearing their controversial dark blue jerseys in the opening game of the State of Origin series, according to a leading colour psychologist.

Evidence-based colour expert Zena O’Connor says the Blues kit displays a winning attitude and the Queensland jumper is “an oddball colour”.

“Darker blue tends to be deemed more trustworthy and reliable, hence dark blue is often associated with professional business people,” O’Connor said.

“Sky blue is associated with happiness because of the sky and sunny days. It has a lot of positive connotations.

“But when it comes to sport, dark blue is associated with winning at the highest level.

“Oxford and Cambridge Universities are both associated with dark blue, and they award dark blue ribbons. It’s a good move by NSW to wear the dark blue.”

NSW Rugby League officials ignored an NRL request to revert to their traditional sky-blue jersey for Wednesday night’s opener at the Adelaide Oval.

The Blues first wore a navy-blue strip in Perth in 2019, which was a decision based on them playing at a neutral venue.

The jersey has become the fastest-selling jersey ever produced by Puma for the Australian market.

O’Connor said maroon was an “oddball colour”, and “not that brighter-coloured red often associated with a winning team”.

“You will laugh at this, but women who wear red have a greater aphrodisiac effect on heterosexual men,” O’Connor said.

“It’s as important as waist-to-hips ratio and facial symmetry.

“It only applies to male heterosexuals viewing females, not rugby league players; it has a lot of positive connotations, but in other contexts.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Josh Addo-Carr models the New South Wales jersey that will be worn in Adelaide on Wednesday night.

An ESPN “30 for 30” episode titled Straight Outta L.A focused on the rise of NFL side the LA Raiders, and how their black playing strip intimidated visiting teams.

Penrith have won the past two premierships wearing black, while their pink strip, said O’Connor, was normally associated with “femininity”.

There were suggestions the NRL wanted NSW to switch back to their lighter shade of blue for fear it would clash with Queensland’s maroon on TV. But Channel Nine, who exclusively broadcast Origin games had no issues with the navy.

When asked to explain why they ignored the NRL’s request, a NSWRL spokesman said over the weekend: “In response to press commentary regarding the NSW Blues wearing an alternate jersey for State of Origin I in Adelaide on Wednesday evening, and concerns regarding a potential colour clash, it should be noted that NSWRL first followed the concept of wearing an alternate jersey in 2019 without any issue or concern ever being raised by the ARLC.”