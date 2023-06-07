Dylan Brown stood down by NRL after appearing in court on sexual touching allegation

The NRL has used its discretionary powers to stand down Parramatta star Dylan Brown over an alleged sexual touching incident.

The governing body has ruled that Brown will be subject to the no-fault stand-down rule, which will apply until the matter is resolved. The development comes after Brown’s lawyer claimed CCTV footage of the NRL player’s alleged pub incident does not support the allegation that he touched a woman on the breasts five times on Saturday night.

Brown attended Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday when his matter was mentioned, alongside manager Gavin Orr and Eels welfare officer David Gower. Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis agreed to a bail variation request that would allow Brown to enter the Double Bay precinct, but precluded him from visiting a licensed premises.

Court documents allege Brown sexually touched the woman without her consent, on the breasts, five times between 11.19pm and 11.20pm last Saturday night.

No pleas were entered on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned and is next set for a mention on June 28.

“Mr Brown and I viewed the CCTV footage yesterday at the Bondi police station,” Brown’s solicitor David Newham said outside court on Wednesday.

Matt King/Getty Images Parramatta Eels and Kiwis star Dylan Brown has been stood down subject to the NRL’s No-Fault Stand Down Condition.

“It does not support the notion [that] on five separate occasions Mr Brown has approached this young woman and with both hands has touched both of her breasts. It does not support that at this point in time.”

The Eels named the Kiwi international, who was involved in the alleged incident at the Golden Sheaf hotel on Saturday night, when the official team lists were released on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the NRL opted to suspend Brown indefinitely. Under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy, players charged with an offence carrying a maximum prison term of 11 years or more are automatically stood down until their court proceedings are finalised. While Brown’s charges didn’t meet that threshold, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo used his discretionary power to stand him down.

“The NRL decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player,” the NRL said in a statement.

Brown’s availability will have implications for Parramatta’s King’s Birthday clash against Canterbury at Accor Stadium on Monday.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Dylan Brown was a standout performer for the Kiwis during the 2022 international season.

Daejarn Asi, who has made 18 NRL appearances for the Cowboys and Warriors, was named on an extended bench and is expected to make his Parramatta debut.

“The Parramatta Eels have been informed by the NRL that Dylan Brown has been stood down from team selection as part of the NRL’s no fault stand down policy regarding the incident this past weekend,” the Eels said in a statement.

“Dylan will not be eligible for selection until he receives clearance from the NRL.”

Brown has been arguably the Eels’ best player during a disappointing start to the season. His absence would be a blow to last year’s grand finalists, who are currently sitting in 12th place.