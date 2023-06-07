Dylan Brown's lawyer says CCTV footage doesn’t support pub sexual touching allegation

The lawyer for Parramatta star Dylan Brown claims CCTV footage of the NRL player’s alleged pub incident does not support the allegation that he touched a woman on the breasts five times on Saturday night.

Brown attended Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday when his matter was mentioned, alongside manager Gavin Orr and Eels welfare officer David Gower. Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis agreed to a bail variation request that would allow Brown to enter the Double Bay precinct, but precluded him from visiting a licensed premises.

Court documents allege Brown sexually touched the woman without her consent, on the breasts, five times between 11.19pm and 11.20pm last Saturday night.

Matt King/Getty Images Parramatta Eels and Kiwis star Dylan Brown appeared in court on Wednesday.

No pleas were entered on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned and is next set for a mention on June 28.

“Mr Brown and I viewed the CCTV footage yesterday at the Bondi police station,” Brown’s solicitor David Newham said on Wednesday.

“It does not support the notion [that] on five separate occasions Mr Brown has approached this young woman and with both hands has touched both of her breasts. It does not support that at this point in time.”

The Eels named the Kiwi international, who was involved in the alleged incident at the Golden Sheaf hotel on Saturday night, when the official team lists were released on Tuesday afternoon. The governing body is yet to determine whether he is eligible, a decision that is expected to be delivered later on Wednesday.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Dylan Brown was a standout performer for the Kiwis during the 2022 international season.

Under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy, players charged with an offence carrying a maximum prison term of 11 years or more are automatically stood down until their court proceedings are finalised. While Brown’s charges didn’t meet that threshold, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo still has the discretion to stand him down.

Brown’s availability will have implications for Parramatta’s King’s Birthday clash against Canterbury at Accor Stadium on Monday.

Daejarn Asi, who has made 18 NRL appearances for the Cowboys and Warriors, was named on an extended bench and is expected to make his Parramatta debut if Brown is ruled ineligible.

Brown has been arguably the Eels’ best player during a disappointing start to the season. His absence would be a blow to last year’s grand finalists, who are currently sitting in 12th place.