Why peeved Panther asked Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to 'meet me in the carpark' after NRL clash

The Roosters' Kiwi enforcer Jared Warea-Hargreaves threw a water bottle at Penrith's Spencer Leniu which sparked a scuffle that saw both players sinbinned.

Spencer Leniu’s bug-eyed confrontations with future clubmate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could prove the perfect Origin endorsement, according to Panthers teammates after the premiers had “had enough” of the Roosters enforcer.

Leniu challenged Waerea-Hargreaves to meet him in the car park late in Penrith’s comprehensive 30-6 win over the tricolours on Saturday night after both were sin-binned for a heated clash.

Blues and Penrith half Jarome Luai claimed after fulltime that Waerea-Hargreaves was sledging Leniu and his teammates after Moses Leota copped an elbow from the veteran prop. Leota was left bloodied and forced from the field for a HIA.

The contest exploded near the end of the game when Waerea-Hargreaves squirted a water bottle at Leniu and threw it toward Panthers players. A visibly angry Leniu stepped up and challenged the Roosters prop, who he joins at Bondi next year on a lucrative deal. Both players had fists cocked but no punches were thrown.

“[Waerea-Hargreaves] had a fair bit to say, especially after the elbows, which ticked us all off,” Luai said.

“I think that was just a build-up of a bit of frustration. I understand what happens on the field stays on the field but there’s got to be a drawing of a line in the sand. We’d had enough of him.”

Luai joked that things could be awkward for two of the most combative players in the game when Leniu arrives at the Roosters, though the 22-year-old has spoken repeatedly about Waerea-Hargreaves being a childhood hero and one of the players he is most excited about learning from.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters) and Spencer Leniu (Penrith) had to be parted after a scuffle following Waerea-Hargreaves’ tackle of Panthers prop Moses Leota.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary was unimpressed with Waerea-Hargreaves’ conduct while the Roosters were well behind, and took issue with the contact on Leota.

“It started from Jared, he was looking for trouble and that was obvious and he found it,” Cleary said in his press conference.

“There were numerous incidents weren’t there? I think the balance of probability was that Jared was probably the one initiating it. That’s all that happened.

“It was a little condescending I thought and just unnecessary. I don’t even know what was said, but Spencer doesn’t like it.

“I thought he was a little unfortunate. I am not sure why he was put in the bin, but anyway. It was probably a good thing in the end I suppose.”

Jeremy Ng/Getty Images Spencer Leniu of the Panthers is escorted off the field by his teammates after being sinbinned.

Trent Robinson described the clash as “good theatre” and said Waerea-Hargreaves was “getting his bumpers up like every guy does in every tackle they run into” when his elbow collected New Zealand teammate Leota.

Leniu had been in contention for an Origin call-up for game one until he suffered a ruptured testicle at Panthers training a month ago.

His return, in almost half the 6-8-week recovery period that doctors had initially expected, has Leniu in the frame for a bench call-up.

Jeremy Ng/Getty Images Jared Waerea-Hargreaves grins after being sinbinned.

Luai believes his clubmate is “built for” Origin and gave a firm endorsement of his aggression and leg-speed as a potential point of difference for the Blues.

“I know Spenny, he’s a smart footballer,” Luai said.

“I know he’s a front-rower but he’s got some brains in that head. I hope he’s in the conversation, everyone knows what he brings. He’s got that fireball energy and when he’s out there he can change the momentum of the game.

“Fingers crossed because he’s been doing that consistently this year. If he’s handed that opportunity he’s going to relish that arena. He’s built for it.”