Former Kiwis prop Zane Tetevano suffers stroke at training, set to undergo heart surgery

Former Kiwis prop Zane Tetevano is awaiting heart surgery after suffering a stroke and collapsing when training for his English Super League club Leeds Rhinos.

Tetevano, 32, says he “will never know how lucky I was” but remains optimistic the scary medical event will not end his playing career.

Following rigorous testing, medical experts have determined Tetevano, who grew up in Tokoroa, has a hole in his heart that they believe caused the stroke. His heart will undergo a procedure to surgically repair the hole, Leeds confirmed.

Tetevano, who played three tests for the Kiwis during the 2019 season, won two NRL premierships with the Roosters in 2018 and 2019, is optimistic he could return to action during the current Super League season following the frightening incident that occurred several weeks ago.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the club's medical staff, the paramedics, doctors and nurses who looked after me when I collapsed,” Tetevano said.

“I knew I was in the best possible care and I owe them a lot, especially our medical team, who reacted so quickly on the field, I will never know how lucky I was.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Zane Tetevano (centre) tackles Great Britain’s Tom Burgess with help from Joseph Tapine (left) and Kenny Bromwich.

“I am confident that I will be ready to return to action as soon as I am cleared to do so,” Tetevano said in a club statement.

Tetevano headed to England when he was granted an immediate release from the Penrith Panthers to join the Leeds Rhinos on a three-year deal back in December 2020.

Leeds Rhinos head of medical services Vas Mani said the quick actions of the medical staff present at the time and the team at Leeds General Infirmary ensured Tetevano received swift treatment that has helped him take positive steps in his recovery.

“The cardiologist has advised that Tetevano can continue non-impact aerobic training in order to maintain his fitness but he is not yet cleared to play contact sport. He hopes to return to the field as soon as possible,” Leeds Rhinos said via a statement.

“We are now focusing on the next stage of his treatment and will continue to support Zane during the coming weeks,” Mani said.

“He has been very positive throughout this challenging time which is a testament to his character

“We expect Zane to make a full recovery and be medically fit to return to play before the end of the season."

Tetevano represented the Cook Islands in last year’s Rugby League World Cup after missing out on selection for the Kiwis.

He made his NRL debut in 2011 in the first of four seasons for the Newcastle Knights and played 122 NRL games combined for the Knights, Roosters and Penrith Panthers.

In 2019, against the Canberra Raiders, Tetevano – who had played 24 games during the season – was replaced by the returning Jake Friend from an 11-week injury layoff for the Grand Final.

But Roosters coach Trent Robinson gifted Tetevano his own premiership winners ring after he was the unlucky player to miss out.