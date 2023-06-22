'I'm a sore loser': Head-butting Jarome Luai tells of State of Origin frustration

Jarome Luai and Reece Walsh were both sent off for head butts in the 80th minute.

NSW coach Brad Fittler has claimed Jarome Luai’s inflammatory social media post hitting out at critics was prompted by alleged death threats he received after headbutting Maroons fullback Reece Walsh in the final minute of State of Origin II.

Luai admitted he was a “sore loser” after the Blues loss in which he clashed with Walsh, before taking to his Instagram at around 3.30am and posting “chill, all you idiots have work tomorrow morning. We go again.”

The post has drawn criticism, prompting Fittler to defend his five-eighth after arriving in Sydney on Thursday afternoon.

“I think that was a reaction to some death threats he got on social media,” Fittler said.

“To put it in context, he was, there was a reaction to what people were saying on his social media.

“So let’s not try to blow it out of proportion and gauge [if the post was directed] towards a certain type of supporter.”

Supplied Jarome Luai got offside with Queensland fans then upset many of his own Blues supporters with this social media post.

Luai declined to comment when approached by this masthed and said he would address the matter in coming days.

NSWRL and Penrith officials have begun following up the allegations with the NRL also awaiting further information about the threats.

Luai and Walsh were hit with grade-two striking charges by the match review committee. The Penrith playmaker and Walsh can escape with A$6900 (NZ$7555) fines. Blues flyer Josh Addo-Carr was also fined for punching Walsh.

Broncos fullback Walsh and Luai traded barbs in Adelaide after the latter had pulled his hair – and the bad blood was there for everyone to see at Suncorp Stadium in the return bout.

Luai did not appreciate Walsh taking out NSW fullback and captain James Tedesco, and said of the 80th-minute madness: “There was a bit of passion, [me] being a sore loser. It’s disappointing. I hate to lose.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Reece Walsh celebrates a series victory for the Maroons with a game to spare.

“What happens on the field stays on the field. It’s a good rivalry we have now. I won’t repeat what was said out there, but if you want to ask him [Walsh], he might tell you.

“I’m pretty sure he took ‘Teddy’ out of the kick chase. That wasn’t smart of him, and that’s why I was angry. He won the Origin series.

“I don’t get baited, I’m a professional, I know there’s a line [you don’t cross] on the field.

“There’s pride and passion in the jersey, that’s why I was heated in the end, because we lost by so much.”

Addo-Carr raced in to punch Walsh and, after being sin-binned, walked slowly off the field and kissed the NSW emblem on his jersey as the crowd went wild.

Walsh was given a rock-star reception when he was sent off, and kept telling the Blues players to check the scoreboard. The 53,000-strong Suncorp Stadium crowd went even wilder when Luai was marched from the field.

He later said he had a lot of respect for fellow young dad Luai, and “I would gladly shake his hand off the field”.

“I love the way he plays and the passion he plays with,” Walsh said. “[The rivalry] puts bum on seats. I love the passion he plays with.

“I am not going on comment on what was said. That happened in the game. Whatever happens on the field, stays on the field.”

Queensland skipper Daly Cherry-Evans loved Walsh’s passion, and praised him for standing up for himself after the Blues did their best to rattle the representative rookie.

Luai also stood over the top of Cherry-Evans at one stage, which was something the skipper did not find offensive.

“It’s Origin footy, we’ve played against each other long enough now to know Romy’s game is Romy’s game, and when it’s going well, it’s going well, but when it’s not, the last laugh is on the scoreboard,” Cherry-Evans said.

“Reece Walsh gave as good as he got. He had a hell of a lot coming at him those first two games. They targeted him, but he should be proud of the level of toughness and resilience he’s played with so far.”

Meanwhile, Maroons centre Valentine Holmes maintained he scored the match’s opening try, despite conjecture over his grounding.

“They [the bunker] had all the chances to look at it, and I felt like I got it down,” Holmes said.

“It looked like I got it down. I was pretty confident.

“I was more worried about whether Xavier Coates had touched the ball. But once they cleared him, I was pretty confident.”

And back-rower David Fifita did not believe he threw a forward pass that led to Queensland’s second try.

“The ref got the decision right, it was quick hands ... the ref didn’t blow the whistle in the end,” Fifita said.