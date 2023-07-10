Trim Cheese: Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith drops weight before Roosters' NRL return

A trimmer Brandon Smith is on the cusp of an NRL return after his comeback game in the NSW Cup on Sunday

A slimmed-down Brandon Smith has made a successful return from injury in NSW Cup and is set to play a crucial role in the Roosters’ finals charge – starting against his old team Melbourne.

Smith, who hadn’t played a competitive match since the Roosters were belted by the Panthers in early May, was one of his side’s best in a 46-28 loss to Newcastle at Wentworth Park on Sunday.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson watched from the grandstand as the New Zealand international played 48 minutes from the bench, setting up a second-half try for Riley Meyn with a clever final-tackle pass and displaying his typical ferocious defence in the middle.

But it was the sight of a lighter Smith which would have pleased Roosters fans most with the 27-year-old shedding several kilograms during his enforced lay-off.

“We were only going to play him for 40 minutes in the second half, but we had the head knock,” Robinson said. “I thought he was really good and his energy was great. It was what we wanted to see. He’s trained hard in the break and he’ll be ready to go now.”

Smith appeared to suffer a burner injury at one stage in the first half as he favoured his right arm, but shook the problem off against a Knights team featuring Lachlan Miller and Adam Clune in the halves.

NZRL Brandon Smith roasts Kiwis team-mates during the World Cup in 2022.

While Smith made his long-awaited return from a broken thumb, there was still no sign of halfback Sam Walker who is still troubled by minor knee soreness. He’s been sidelined for more than two months with an ACL sprain and Robinson has employed Joseph Manu and Sandon Smith in the halves alongside Luke Keary.

Smith is expected to come straight back into the NRL squad for their crunch clash against the Storm at the SCG next Saturday night.

The Roosters are only two points outside the top eight, but have a poor for-and-against as they try to force their way into the finals.

Against Newcastle, the Roosters’ NSW Cup side conceded off the first set Smith was on the field to give up a 14-0 lead, and briefly threatened a comeback late in the game when Drew Hutchison crashed over to reduce the margin to 12 points with 12 minutes left.

But Smith came from the field with eight minutes remaining and Hymel Hunt’s last-minute sealer for the Knights backed up an impressive two-try performance from Newcastle fullback David Armstrong.