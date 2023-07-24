Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall leads Hull KR to 'Wembley dream' Challenge Cup final

Skipper Shaun Kenny-Dowall led his Hull KR team to applaud their fans after a Challenge Cup semifinal win over Wigan.

Hull Kingston Rover’s Kiwi captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall claimed it was “every kid’s dream’’ to play at Wembley – and now he has achieved his goal.

Kenny-Dowall – dubbed SKD during his long NRL career – captained Hull KR to a 11-10 golden point win over Wigan in the Challenge Cup semifinal in Leeds on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Brad Schneider’s 82nd minute field goal put Hull KR into the August 12 Wembley final against promoted Super League rivals Leigh Leopards.

Kenny-Dowall – set to retire at the end of the season - leapt onto a throng of players congratulating Schneider, who was playing his second game for Hull KR after a mid-season move from the Canberra Raiders.

In the lead-up to the match, Kenny-Dowall, 35, said it was his goal to mark his 17th and final first grade season with a Wembley appearance.

“Listening to the local boys talk about what it means to play at Wembley, what a prestigious stadium it is and what it means to the country, you really buy into that, you come to understand the magnitude of the competition we’re playing in, and it’s not something that we take for granted. Us coming over here, we buy into it.

Tim Goode - PA Images/via Getty Images Former Kiwis centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall, in action against Wigan, has captained Hull KR to a Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

“It’s a big game, you watch from afar how much it means with the big crowd and walking out at Wembley is every kid’s dream, it’s the same for me.’’

Kenny-Dowall, who was sinbinned for 10 minutes in the second half for obstruction, returned to guide his team to their first Challenge Cup final since 2015. The Robins have won the 127-year-old cup just once – in 1980 when they defeated arch rivals Hull FC at Wembley.

The 21-cap Kiwi – a NRL grand final winner and try-scorer with the Sydney Roosters in 2013 - showed how much it meant to him by leading his teammates to the sideline to salute Hull KR’s travelling Red Army fans.

Jess Hornby/Getty Images Brad Schneider of Hull KR kicks the match-winning field goal against Wigan.

First-year Hull KR coach Willie Peters, who brought Schneider to Humberside, hailed his fellow Australian’s poise during the golden point drama.

"I've only known the kid a couple of weeks but I know how calm and composed he is,” Peters told the BBC.

"He's a true half-back. He managed that game perfectly at the back end and he's only going to get better and better for us."

Hull KR scored two tries, to Senior and Ethan Ryan, the latter to tie the game and send it to golden point after Wigan had Joe Shorrock sent off for a high shot on KR’s stand-in fullback Mikey Lewis.

Australian back Jai Field scored Wigan’s sole try while Harry Smith kicked three goals.

Kenny-Dowall’s former Kiwis teammate Thomas Leuluai was on Wigan’s coaching staff.

Peters, a former South Sydney and Dragons NRL player who left his assistant-coach’s role at the Newcastle Knights to head to Hull, played for Wigan in a Super League grand final defeat in 2000.

Jess Hornby/Getty Images Shaun Kenny-Dowall (C) jumps onto the mob of Hull KR players congratulating match-winner Brad Schneider.

He told the BBC that Hull KR “did it the hard way’’ against his old club at Headingley.

"When Wigan went down to 12 men we panicked a little bit, and then we stuck to a plan that we had and when we did that we started to create a bit of momentum.”

But Peters also warned a big challenge lay ahead against Leigh, who are currently second on the Super League table in their first season back in the English top tier.

"At the end of the day we haven't done anything yet. We are going to Wembley which is massive for our club, but we haven't won the title yet so we have to go and do another job."

Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images Adrian Lam has coached the Leigh Leopards to the 2023 Challenge Cup final in their first year back in Super League.

Leigh – coached by former NRL star halfback Adrian Lam – are in their first final since they won their second title in 1971.

They beat four-time Super League champions St Helens, 12-10 in a semifinal on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Lam told the BBC he was “very proud of the efforts of everyone and it's a special moment for the town, which hasn't had much to cheer about”.

Leigh were hoping to meet their local rivals Wigan at Wembley, but Hull KR dashed that dream.