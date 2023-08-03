Rugby League World Cup pushed back to 2026, confirmed for southern hemisphere

The number of teams participating in the next Rugby League World Cup has been slashed from 16 to 10 and the tournament pushed back to 2026.

The women’s Rugby League World Cup will remain an eight-team competition and take place in 2026, but then happen again in 2028, while the following men’s World Cup will take place in 2030 and will again consist of 10 nations.

No host nation has been announced for the 2026 World Cups, other than it will be in the southern hemisphere.

The International Rugby League made the announcement following a meeting in Singapore and it comes after France pulled out of hosting the 2025 World Cup for financial reasons.

An international schedule for the next five years has also been announced, with a Kiwis tour to England in 2027 confirmed.

More to come