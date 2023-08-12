'Room for a new tattoo' for Shaun Kenny-Dowall if he leads Hull KR to Challenge Cup glory

Shaun Kenny-Dowall of the Roosters scores a try during the 2013 NRL Grand Final. He will captain Hull Kingston Rovers in the English Challenge Cup final in 2023.

Ten years after winning a NRL grand final alongside Sonny Bill Williams, former Kiwis centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall has a shot at adding an English Challenge Cup title - and another tattoo.

The 35-year-old will lead Hull Kingston Rovers - who won the cup for the first and only time in 1980 - against Leigh Leopards - whose last cup final victory came in 1971 - at Wembley on Saturday (Sunday morning NZ time).

Kenny-Dowall has a tattoo on his forearm marking the Sydney Roosters’ NRL grand final victory in 2013 when he scored a try and suffered a fractured jaw in a 26-18 win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

Asked by BBC Radio Humberside if he’d add more ink if Hull KR win at Wembley, Kenny-Dowall quipped: "I'm sure I'll find somewhere, there's definitely room.”

This is the 17th and final first-grade season for Kenny-Dowall, who won 21 caps for New Zealand from 2007 to 2016.

Winning with Hull KR would match the Roosters’ victory for a Kiwi now regarded as one of the Robins’ best-ever imports since arriving in 2020.

"Over the past four years I've really embraced what it means and understand the magnitude of what it is," Kenny-Dowall told the BBC. "It's a massive opportunity to write our names in the history of a special competition.

HULL KR/TWITTER Skipper Shaun Kenny-Dowall led his Hull KR team to applaud their fans after a Challenge Cup semifinal win over Wigan.

"It's a huge honour that I'll be able to wear that Hull KR badge and lead the team out at Wembley because those opportunities don't come around too often.

"It's something I really want to savour the moment, I'm not losing sight of the importance of the job that's at hand and that's been our full focus which is winning and bringing the cup home to East Hull.’’

Tim Goode - PA Images/via Getty Images Hull Kingston Rovers' Shaun Kenny-Dowall is tackled by Wigan Warriors' Jai Field during the Challenge Cup semifinal.

“Last one out of Hull turn out the lights Hull KR’s first Challenge Cup win came 43 years ago against arch rivals Hull FC on a day when 95,00 most from Humberside - packed the stands at Wembley.

Hull fans streaming to the capital in 1980 were greeted with a banner on the A63 motorway, proclaiming: “Last one out of Hull turn out the lights”.

A major indoor arena in Hull this week sports a sign saying: “Last one out of East Hull turn the lights off”.

Kenny-Dowall has played close to 400 pro games and knows what is need to win a big occasion.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Sonny Bill Williams, pictured praying on the ground, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Mitchell Aubusson and Anthony Minichiello of the Roosters celebrate at full-time after winning the 2013 NRL gran final.

"It takes a lot of hard work and dedication and things to go right to win a Grand Final or a cup final," he told the BBC.

"In order to know where you're going you need to understand where you've been as a club," he added.

Jess Hornby/Getty Images Shaun Kenny-Dowall (C) jumps onto the mob of Hull KR players congratulating Brad Schneider on his match-winning golden point goal in the Challenge Cup semifinal against Wigan.

"I really embrace that side of history, it's part of the DNA of the badge and the jersey that you wear.”

Winning at Wembley – which is hosting its 80th final – will be no formality for Hull KR. Leigh, who are third on the Super League table, six points ahead of the sixth-placed Robins, are the bookies’ favourites.

Leigh - coached by former NRL star Adrian Lam - are in their first season back in the top grade but beat four-time Super League champions St Helens in the semifinals.

The Leopards boast former England outside backs Zac Hardaker, Tom Briscoe and Josh Charnley and have had great value from Lam’s son Lachlan in the halves, captain and former Cowboys NRL middle forward John Asiata and Papua New Guinea test hooker Edwin Ipape.

AT A GLANCE

Challenge Cup rugby league final

Where: Wembley Stadium, London. When: 2am Sunday (NZ time).

Live on Sky Sport 4.