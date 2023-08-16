Kiwis, Kiwi Ferns to play at Eden Park, Hamilton host Pacific Championships final

The Kiwis performing the haka prior to last year’s World Cup game against Jamaica.

The Kiwis will take on Samoa at Eden Park on October 21 as part of a triple header, while the final of the new Pacific Championships will take place in Hamilton two weeks later.

The NZRL and NRL have confirmed the international fixtures for the end of the season, which includes the Kiwis, Kiwi Ferns and a Kiwi A team.

The Pacific Championships will run from October 14 to November 4 and is a two tiered tournament including the bigger and smaller nations from the Pacific, excluding the men’s Tongan team, as they are touring England at the end of the NRL season.

The first matches of the Championship are in Townsville, with the Kangaroos taking on Samoa and the Jillaroos playing the Kiwi Ferns.

Also that weekend in Port Moresby PNG host the Cook Island men’s team and the Samoan and Fijian women’s teams square off against each other, as part of the Bowl competition.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Kiwi Ferns’ Kararaina Wira-Kohu celebrates her try during the l test match between the Kiwi Ferns and Tonga last year.

The following weekend there’s the blockbuster at Eden Park as the Kiwis play Samoa, who reached the final of last year’s World Cup, the Kiwi Ferns play Tonga and there’s a Kiwis A game against Tonga A.

In week three, both New Zealand and Australian teams go up against each other at AAMI Park in Melbourne and the last week is the final of the men’s Pacific Cup tournament in Hamilton.

It has also been confirmed that the Pacific Championships will also be staged in 2024, with the possibility of Tonga also being involved.

New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters said the Pacific Championships is the culmination of a lot of planning.

“We’ve been working for a year on getting the Pacific Championships happening,” Peters said.

“We’ve been working with the NRL on our parts of that, but for something to be played in New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea of this scale is fantastic for the game and we’re stoked to be hosting the triple header at Eden Park and the final in Hamilton.

“With the continuity of content, this is only year one, so next year the plan is to do something very similar again. To have that regularity of content and confirmed calendar is something we haven’t had for a long time in rugby league.

“For us, to have the Kiwi Ferns playing twice against Australia this year and if the the Kiwis do well enough to make the final and Australia does too, then the New Zealand and Australian men will also have two matches against each other and it’s really important for our high performance programmes that we’re playing those top class matches more often.”

Peters hopes the test against Samoa at Eden Park will have a similar atmosphere to previous tests against Tonga in Auckland.

Samoa were behind Tonga in getting their communities supporting the team and fielding stronger sides, but their gripping 27-26 win over England at last year’s World Cup showed they’re also now a major force in international league.

“When they were in the final of the World Cup last year South Auckland went off,” Peters said.

“There were some amazing celebrations around that event in the lead up to it and on the night of the final South Auckland was pretty much shut down.

“It’s fantastic to see the rise of Samoa and Tonga over the past few years and now we have some top class international football at the top end and fan bases that respond in a way that you don’t see in other codes.”

For the Kiwi Ferns, having three tests confirmed, including two against Australia enables them to start preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

“As we’ve seen elsewhere, there has been an explosion of women’s sport and we’re seeing the same in rugby league,” Peters said.

“People getting behind the Kiwi Ferns is really important for the growth of the women’s game.

“The NRLW is a fantastic competition that isn’t in other codes in the same way and it’s a great opportunity for our women to play at the highest level.”

The Pacific Championships is a format that can be rolled out every year there isn’t a World Cup, although tours to and by England are a factor.

Peters says the Kiwis could play tests in the Islands in future years and promotion and relegation between the two tiers is a possibility, although that does come with financial risks.

“We’re open to taking the Kiwis to the islands. We’ve talked about it loosely with two of our Pacific brothers and we’re open to that,” he said.

“I think you will see promotion and relegation as those other countries build up. For us, it is a bit selfish in some ways, but the commercial propositions are around the top four teams at the moment in New Zealand.

“The New Zealand commercial proposition really rests around Australia, Tonga and Samoa, so we need to build that up.

“Personally, I’d like to see promotion and relegation in the future but if New Zealand is relegated and PNG promoted for example we don’t get the same financial outcomes on the paddock.”

AT A GLANCE

Full schedule

Week One – October 14-15

Australia v Samoa (men) and Australia v New Zealand (women) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

PNG v Cook Islands (men) and Samoa v Fiji (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Two – October 21-22

New Zealand v Samoa (men) and New Zealand v Tonga (women), NZ Kiwis A v Tonga A (men) at Eden Park, Auckland

Fiji v Cook Islands (men) and PNG v Cook Islands (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Three – October 28-29

Australia v New Zealand (men and women) at AAMI Park, Melbourne

PNG v Fiji (men) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Four – November 4-5

The Final of the men’s Pacific Cup tournament on November 4 in Hamilton, New Zealand

The Final of the men’s Pacific Bowl tournament on November 5 at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby