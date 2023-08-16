Kiwis great Benji Marshall fast-tracked into head coaching role as Tim Sheens' tenure ends after Warriors loss

The Wests Tigers are set to drop a bombshell barely one season into the club’s five-year plan, calling time on Tim Sheens’ tenure as head coach.

The Tigers have responded to concerns raised by key stakeholders within the club and the sport by significantly reducing the role of the 2005 premiership-winning coach.

It is expected Sheens won’t coach next year, nor will he return to the general manager role which he assumed before taking on the job as Michael Maguire’s successor this year.

Sheens has given the club his blessing for Benji Marshall to take over as coach but had expectations that he would return to his administration role.

The club is expected to keep him around in an ambassador and mentoring role if he wants to continue.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Benji Marshall is expected to become the Wests Tigers head coach much earlier than expected.

The Tigers have been mulling over the decision for weeks but it was made easier over the weekend when Sheens’ management contacted the club to inform them that Sheens had had enough.

Sheens was meant to be head coach for two years and help transition Marshall into a top-line coach in time for him to take complete control of the team in 2025.

Club chairman Lee Hagipantelis said conversations were ongoing.

“It is indeed regrettable that I find myself having to speak of these matters publicly,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald. “But there have been internal discussions about expediting the transition of Benji into the head coaching role which is something that was always contemplated within that two-year transition period.

“These discussions emanated from a conversation with Tim’s management only very recently. The discussions continue and nothing has been resolved as yet.”

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Tim Sheens hasn’t been seen around the West Tigers base in the last couple of days and his management has informed the club he’s had enough.

Sheens’ power at the club has been diluted significantly over the course of the year with one club insider telling the Sydney Morning Herald that Sheens had very little input for the club’s last game against the Warriors in New Zealand.

This masthead has been told that Sheens hasn’t been seen at the club’s Concord headquarters for the past couple of days. Club powerbrokers have held a series of meetings over the past 48 hours to reach the decision.

Marshall will now have complete control of the team and is contracted until the end of 2027.

Sheens has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME