All-in brawl sparks street fight at South Sydney rugby league grand final

A fight that erupted after a swinging arm on the pitch later sparked a street scuffle.

Police were called to disperse a street brawl in Redfern after a violent afternoon at the South Sydney District rugby league grand final day.

Tensions spilled over on the field at Redfern Oval on Sunday after a series of swinging arms in the A-Reserve grand final between the Redfern All Blacks and Alexandria Rovers. It led to a flurry of punches from both teams.

The hostilities continued onto the street when a large group of women engaged in a fight that stopped traffic and required police attention. The brawl was stopped but reignited nearby.

“About 3pm today [Sunday], police were called to Chalmers Street at Redfern following reports of a brawl,” a police statement provided to the Herald said.

“It’s believed a group of teenage girls who had been watching a football game at the nearby oval were involved in a fight outside the stadium. Police have been told a large crowd then left the stadium and were involved in a brawl after becoming aware of the earlier incident.

Screengrab/The Age A fight breaks out in a South Sydney rugby league grand final between the Redfern All Blacks and Alexandria Rovers.

“Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command attended before further police from neighbouring commands and specialist units also attended. The crowd was dispersed and inquiries into the incident are under way.

“No one required medical treatment at the scene; however, police have been told one of the teenagers presented at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital about 5.30pm with a laceration to her head. Inquiries continue.”