All aboard the Warriors NRL bandwagon as it nears its final destination

The Warriors bandwagon is full, as diehard fans are joined by those captivated by the club’s run to the NRL top-four.

NRL finals, week two: Warriors v Knights. Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Saturday, 6.05pm kickoff. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4; live updates on Stuff from 5.45pm.

In the main foyer of Mount Smart Stadium lined with jerseys of seasons past, NZ Warriors coach Andrew Webster is attempting to sum up what it means for his team to be here.

Back at home. Playing finals footy.

“The group is in really good spirits, they’re confident, and they’re excited to be back home. They know the occasion and they’re looking forward to it,” a typically understated Webster said ahead of Saturday’s must-win NRL semifinal clash against the Newcastle Knights.

“You want to be here, you don’t want to be on holiday at this time of year when the whips are cracking, I’m just really happy for all the fans as well to get to experience this.”

The enormity of the moment is possibly best reflected in the rows of jerseys that line the double height walls of the entrance hall to the eastern stand of the Warriors’ spiritual home.

Each jersey has its own story.

Mitch Barnett joined the Warriors this season after seven tough years for Newcastle - and he's looking to make it eight on Saturday.

Like the 2011 jersey worn by the likes of Simon Mannering, Manu Vatuvei, and a rookie halfback named Shaun Johnson in their audacious grand final run, after finishing the regular season in sixth.

Or the 2008 strip – their black and grey era – in which Steve Price led the side out onto the Mount Smart pitch in what was the last time they played a finals match at home.

Or the 2002 jersey in which the team, headlined by Stacey Jones, Ivan Cleary and Kevin Campion, marched their way to their first grand final appearance, after securing the minor premiership.

But more often, the jerseys tell stories of disappointment, missed opportunities, bottom of the table finishes and unfulfilled potential. Of ownership changes and abrupt coaching departures. Of chaos.

Or, in the case of the last few seasons, of resilience and sacrifice, having spent 1038 days away from home due to the travel restrictions and logistical issues posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foyer of Mount Smart will tell you, the Warriors have not had many seasons like this one.

In their homecoming season, something has clicked.

There’s a confidence and assuredness in the Warriors play not seen since the days Cleary was in charge more than a decade ago.

It possibly shouldn’t have been a surprise then that Webster, Cleary’s former understudy at the Penrith Panthers, has been the one to instil the conviction in the group.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is the Warriors leading try-scorer this season.

Among a host of players producing standout seasons, Johnson leads the NRL in try assists with 27, Addin Fonua-Blake has more post-contact metres than any other player and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak needs just two tries to equal Francis Meli’s club record of 23 set in 2003.

A 15-win, seven-loss record saw the Warriors secure a top four finish for the first time since 2007.

Their finals campaign got off to a rocky start with a 32-6 loss to the Penrith Panthers in last weekend’s qualifying final.

Webster said the performance was disappointing, but not demoralising.

“We didn’t put our energy into the right things, and as a result, we didn’t build pressure and we weren’t smart,” said Webster.

“I think we were a bit kamikaze at times.”

Which has led them to this point: a must-win clash against the Knights for the right to face the Broncos in next weekend’s preliminary final.

In the lead-up to the match, one topic has dominated the discussion: Johnson’s calf.

The halfback, who is featuring in discussions for the NRL’s prestigious Dally M medal for the competition’s best and fairest, was ruled out of last weekend’s qualifying final with a calf injury.

Matt King/Getty Images Injured Warriors star Shaun Johnson looks on during the NRL qualifying final match against the Penrith Panthers.

It is hoped he will be fit to return to the field this weekend and there’s been promising signs in training this week, but a final call likely won’t be made until hours before kick-off.

The will-he-or-won’t-he reached fever pitch this week, with media camped outside Mount Smart this week to report on how freely Johnson appeared to be walking to and from the carpark.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who returned to his home club this year after four seasons with the Raiders, joked he has also joined Shaun Johnson Calf Watch (SJCW).

“It’s a pretty special one, Shaun’s calf,” the star fullback said.

“I gaze at it, actually. Just to see how he is wandering around.”

Along with fielding questions about the status of Johnson’s calf, Nicoll-Klokstad, who gained solid finals experiences in his time with the Raiders, was asked what it would take for the Warriors to win this weekend.

He repeated the mantras offered by his teammates Marcelo Montoya and Mitchell Barnett who fronted media before him.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad celebrates after scoring a try during the round 26 NRL match between New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Simplicity is key.

They just need to leave no stone unturned in their preparation. Focus on themselves. Be purposeful with their intent. Make sure they are doing their own jobs first. Stick to doing the same things that have got them to this point.

And treat it as just another game.

But to the Warriors’ faithful, this is not just another game.

Since the club’s inception in 1995, the Warriors have only had three home finals – the last one being 15 years ago. Yet throughout, Warriors “superfans” like Emma Harper kept the faith.

She became hooked on the Warriors after winning tickets to a game through a radio promotion soon after moving to New Zealand from the UK in 2006. A couple of years later, Harper became a season ticket-holder, and she has barely missed a game since.

“It’s been 15 years of going to every home game and watching the away games on TV, and yeah, just supporting the club through all the tough times, and now we get to ride this high,” said Harper.

“It’s been so rewarding, especially after what they have been through over the last few years, to see the team in this position.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport “Up The Wahs” has become the new catch-cry of the Warriors faithful in 2023.

Once it was clear the Warriors were on track for a home final, it was mooted that the NRL may elect to schedule the game at Eden Park, which has a capacity of up to 50,000, compared to 25,000-plus at Mount Smart.

The suggestion of taking the game away from the Warriors’ traditional home ground drew an immediate backlash from supporters.

Warriors fans are not just loyal to the team. They are loyal to Mount Smart Stadium.

In a way the rustic stadium, plonked in the middle of Auckland’s industrial heartland of Penrose, is a visual metaphor for the team. Harper believes Mount Smart’s foibles are part of its charm.

“I think it is that you almost feel like you’re part of the game there, you’ve got that closeness to the pitch. When the boys run out of the tunnel it is just electric,” says Harper.

“Mount Smart is a comfort thing for me, like I go there and I feel comfortable. The sign outside says ‘Our House’ and that’s what it is – it’s ours collectively.”