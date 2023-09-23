The unique phenomenon of NZ Warriors fandom

Warriors superfans Viv Khanna and Paul Pirihi are bracing themselves for this weekend’s NRL preliminary final.

Barry Elliott’s death notice was much like the man himself - straightforward, unfussy, humble.

His sudden passing in early May, “aged 79.95 years”, was marked by a short and heartfelt notice in the newspaper, in which his tight knit family expressed their loss.

But the announcement of his death could not pass without mention of the team he had supported with unbridled passion since day one.

The notice ended with an upbeat refrain: “GO THE MIGHTY WARRIORS!”

When it came to NZ Warriors, Elliott was an all-caps guy.

“He became a different person once he sat down in that seat at Mt Smart,” says Elliott’s daughter, Kim O’Kane.

“He was a very even-tempered person, but honestly he would get so worked up at the games. Passionate, I guess you would call it.”

Stuff Rhonda Peters pictured with her late father Barry Elliott at Mount Smart Stadium in 2019.

Elliott’s passion for rugby league rubbed off on his daughters as well.

O’Kane and her siblings virtually grew up at the club grounds of the Otahuhu Leopards. Her older sister, Rhonda Peters, remembers Saturdays spent as kids rolling down the hills that envelope the iconic field on Mt Wellington highway, and later, long nights in the clubrooms.

If there was a rugby league game on the telly, then chances are it would be on in the Elliott household, with the family taking a special sense of pride in watching Kiwis making a name for themselves in the Australian club competition.

So, when it was announced that a New Zealand club would be joining the Aussie comp, now known as the NRL, in 1995, the club had a bunch of ready fans in the Elliotts and the thousands of families like them.

“It was like at last we have a team in their competition,” said Peters.

“We’ve watched them every week ever since.”

Elliott was a season ticket holder from day one, although it took him a few years to get the seats he coveted: lower east stand, bay 21. Right on the halfway line.

From there, he supported the Warriors through those hopeful early years, the heady times of two grand final appearances in 2002 and 2011, the utter frustration of the years the Warriors under-delivered on their talent, and the turmoil of the coaching roundabout years.

“They’ve been a frustrating team to support at times, but he was always loyal.

“I think he just always had that hope that ‘this is their year, this is their year’. Then you get halfway through the season and you go ‘ok, well next year then’,” says Peters.

Now that “their year” could actually be this year, with only the Brisbane Broncos standing in the way of a grand final appearance, it is a bittersweet feeling for Peters and her family.

“I wish Dad were still here to see this.”

Aaron Gillions/Photosport NZ Warriors fans show their support during the NRL elimination final match between the Warriors and the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Up The Wahs through ups and downs

There are many compelling storylines to the Warriors season - the impact of rookie coach Andrew Webster in his first head coaching role in the NRL; the rejuvenation of halfback Shaun Johnson, New Zealand’s “ball-playing Benjamin Button”; the rebirth of a club that has spent the better part of the last three seasons in Australia; Dallin Watene-Zeleniak’s mane.

But also capturing headlines both here and across the Tasman as the Warriors surged into the top eight for the first time since 2018 is the passion of the home fans.

In the frenzied aftermath of the NZ Warriors’ 40-10 demolition of the Newcastle Knights in last weekend’s NRL semi final, one moment stands out.

As the players mingled on the field, revelling in the atmosphere of just their third home final in nearly 30 years of the club’s existence, the team’s victory chant rang out across Mount Smart.

With the words on the big screen, the 26,083-strong crowd joined in chorus, belting out the team anthem at full voice.

For a country typically known for its passive sports fandom, what was playing out felt revolutionary.

But the past few weeks have highlighted how the Warriors are a unique phenomenon in the New Zealand sports ecosystem.

No other sporting franchise seems to elicit such passionate, loyal and unashamed support as the Kiwi NRL club.

As the epic scenes were playing out, Justin Nelson, a 30-year veteran of the sports industry and current head of commercialisation and fandom at Sky Sport, took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and wrote “Take a bow @NZWarriors fans - you are showing every other NZ sport what tribal fandom is all about”.

SKY SPORT The Warriors' team song has recently gone public and was belted out by the fans after Saturday night's semifinal win over the Newcastle Knights.

But the curious thing about the Warriors’ supporters is their loyalty is not simply connected to winning games.

Nelson says while winning helps build hype and excitement, fandom is much more.

“It’s about making sure fans are included, making sure they are connected and engaged, and most importantly making sure your fans know and understand that they are primary reason for you doing what you do,” Nelson told Stuff’s Newsable podcast earlier this week.

“The fans are the most important people. The players and coaches come and go, but if you bring a fan in, if you include them and make them feel valued, chances are you’ll have them for life.”

That has been the case for self-described Warriors “super fan” Emma Harper.

Harper had never been much of a sports fan growing up in the UK, but she went along to a Warriors game in 2006 after winning tickets through a radio promotion soon after moving to New Zealand.

“I just kind of went along because it was something to do on a Sunday afternoon,” says Harper.

“I was immediately hooked. I’d never really watched rugby league before, but I just got hooked on the atmosphere for the game, the excitement in the crowd, that feeling of being part of the game, so yeah I just kept going.

“A couple of years after that I bit the bullet and became a season member, and I have been here ever since. It’s literally like I go to work, I go home, and I go to Mount Smart.”

Harper has formed a community in the stands with the people seated around her week-in, week-out.

But for the past few years, that sense of community and connection was lost with the Warriors forced to spend the best part of the last three seasons away from home due to the travel restrictions and logistical issues posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the focus rightly on the resilience and sacrifice of the players and coaching staff during those 1038 days on the road, often lost in the stories of the Warriors’ plight was the impact it had on their loyal following.

Harper says there’s a sense among many fans that the stars are aligning for them this season in the Warriors’ homecoming year.

“It’s been so rewarding, especially after what they have been through over the last few years, to now get to ride this high.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Paul Pirihi has built a shrine to rugby league in his garage, which has become the central meeting point for his friends and family during NZ Warriors' games this season.

Long live The Pit

Paul Pirihi has taken a “build it and they will come” approach to his Warriors’ community.

The garage of Pirihi whānau home in Blockhouse Bay has become a central meeting point for their friends and family during Warriors’ games, with up to 30-40 people gathering every weekend.

But it is not just any garage. It is a shrine to rugby league.

Over the years, Pirihi has curated a museum-worthy collection of rugby league memorabilia in his garage - affectionately known as ‘The Pit’. Among his prized possessions include one of the original fence palings from Carlaw Park - the former spiritual home to rugby league for Aucklanders of a certain generation - and his late father Jimmy’s old Kiwis jersey he wore as a trialist.

But it is Warriors’ memorabilia that sits front and centre, with Pirihi collecting several framed jerseys, flags, and posters.

“This whole space has a lot of meaning to it,” says Pirihi, the principal of Rosebank School.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rugby league fan Paul Pirihi has built a "shrine" to the NZ Warriors in his Blockhouse Bay home.

A few years back, Pirihi had a bar constructed in the space, enhancing the legend of The Pit among the locals.

“When it’s pumping, it is the busiest bar in Blockhouse Bay,” jokes Pirihi.

“The only thing is they never leave.”

It is unusual for The Pit to be this busy in September, however. At this time of year, the Warriors’ season is typically done and dusted and Pirihi and his hardy crew have begun talking up the team’s chances for “next year”.

Pirihi jokes that at times “keeping the faith” has been difficult, but he knew he’d eventually be proven right.

“When they were getting whipped, I would go to work every week and get a bit of grief. But now the shoe is on the other foot and it is great.

“All the grief I have taken over the years, I feel vindicated now.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The NZ Warriors celebrate after prop Addin Fonua-Blake goes over for a try early in the team’s 40-10 win over the Newcastle Knights in their must-win NRL semifinal.

Unfinished business

If the Warriors get past the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday night, Rhonda Peters and Kim O’Kane are planning on honouring their father with a pilgrimage to Sydney for the NRL grand final.

The sisters have been talking about it for a few weeks, and figured they can’t miss this opportunity of being there for a tilt at history.

They plan to take across as much of Elliott’s old supporters’ gear as they can pack.

“It’s like his final goodbye. This is unfinished business really. I can totally see [the Warriors] winning the grand final,” says O’Kane.

“It feels like everything is just aligning.”

“I like to think he is having some heavenly influence up there,” adds Peters.