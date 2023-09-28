NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler offered one-year extension then quits his State of Origin post

Centre Bradman Best leads NSW to victory in State of Origin game three.

New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has quit his State of Origin coaching post just days after pitching for an extension.

The NSW Rugby League said on Thursday that Fittler was offered a 12-month deal to continue coaching the Blues, but he opted not to accept.

Fittler’s decision comes as a major shock given he has pitched to continue in the coaching role in multiple presentations to the NSWRL board over the past two months.

“The Board understands and respects his decision,” NSWRL chairman Paul Conlon said. “‘Freddy’ [Fittler] was a legend as a player and returned to coach the team at a time when his state needed him.

“He enjoyed immediate success and his series win in 2021, which included record scorelines in Townsville and Brisbane, will go down in NSW Blues history.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images The Brad Fittler-coached Blues have lost three of the last four State of Origins series’.

“He also contributed through other programs including his Hogs motorcycle rides in regional NSW which played a big part in uniting the state. He holds a special place in NSW Rugby League history.”

Fittler contributed just one line to the NSWRL media release, saying “I loved doing the job and I will always love NSW.”

Fittler had flagged an overhaul of his staff, with senior adviser Greg Alexander and assistant coaches Andrew Johns, Paul McGregor and Danny Buderus all moving on, and Phil Gould being flagged as Fittler’s new confidante.

A NSWRL board meeting scheduled for Wednesday had been hoped to resolve Fittler’s future and formalise a one-year extension, however, that decision was delayed as the board sought more clarification on Fittler’s proposed support staff.

Fittler had spoken to Gould, the most successful Blues coach in Origin history, and former boss Laurie Daley about being involved in the set-up.

Fittler took charge of NSW in 2018 and enjoyed two series wins to start his career, but has overseen back-to-back losses to Queensland since Billy Slater started coaching the Maroons in 2022.

Slater inked his own Origin coaching extension until the end of 2026 on Thursday, while the NSWRL will now take expressions of interest in leading the Blues next year.