Raiders reserve grader Danny Levi returns to Kiwis for first time in six years amid hooking crisis

Nathan Cleary struck late as Penrith won their third title in a row after trailing the Broncos.

With Brandon Smith, Jeremy Marshall-King, Phoenix Crossland and Kodi Nikorima all unavailable or injured for the inaugural Pacific Championships, Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has cast his net below NRL regulars to fill his hooking quota.

Ironically, the Kiwis' first test will be against Toa Samoa, the same team Maguire’s hookers Danny Levi and Fa'amanu Brown represented last year at the Rugby League World Cup.

Levi, who amongst injuries, played just four NRL games in 2023 and 10 for the Canberra Raiders New South Wales Cup feeder side Mounties, hasn’t made a Kiwis side since the failed 2017 Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Importantly for the Kiwis' chances, 2022 Golden Boot winner Joey Manu and half-back Jahrome Hughes have been named despite suffering calf injuries for the Storm and Roosters late in the NRL season. Penrith’s Grand Final winning powerhouse props James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota have also been included.

Experienced Kiwis Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Joey Tapine, Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali'i, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jamayne Isaako and Ronaldo Mulitalo all return for another campaign.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Danny Levi hasn’t made a Kiwis side since the failed 2017 Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Fa'amanu Brown, a utility who can cover lock, hooker and the halves, underwent a mid-season switch from the Bulldogs to Newcastle and also spent much of the season in NSW Cup.

He is one of seven players in the 21-man squad in line to make their Kiwis debuts across the tests against Toa Samoa at Eden Park on October 21 and Australia in Melbourne on October 28 plus a potential final in Hamilton on November 4.

One of them, North Queensland Cowboys middle forward Griffin Neame, a non-playing member of the New Zealand squad for last year’s mid-season test against Mate Ma’a Tonga, will likely become the West Coast’s first Kiwis representative since newly promoted Warriors assistant coach Slade Griffin played his one and only test against England in Denver, USA, back in 2018.

The other five players who could potentially debut are Titans rookie outside back Keano Kini, Māori All Stars props Leo Thompson and Wiremu Greig, plus Canberra centre Matthew Timoko and Roosters middle forward Naufahu Whyte.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Fa'amanu Brown, who represented Toa Samoa at last year’s World Cup, is in line for a Kiwis debut.

Fullback Nicoll-Klokstad, who has previously played centre for the Kiwis, is the only Warriors representative to make the playing squad.

Warriors record-breaking try-scorer Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has not been selected as he faces the prospect of off-season surgery and a possible switch to Mate Ma’a Tonga.

Other unavailable players include Dally M runner-up and halfback of the year Shaun Johnson, his Warriors teammates Marata Niukore and Te Maire Martin, plus Grand Final players Scott Sorensen (Panthers) and Jordan Riki (Broncos).

Maguire might not have all of his regulars but said it was always exciting to bring new players into the Kiwis squad.

“It’s a special place and these men have earned the opportunity,” he said.

“They’ll benefit so much from being around players who have done the jersey proud.

“This series is exciting for the game in New Zealand and also a chance for us to start our journey to the next World Cup in 2025,” Maguire said.

Kiwis squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm), Dylan Brown (Eels), Fa'amanu Brown (Knights), James Fisher-Harris (Panthers), Kieran Foran (Titans), Wiremu Greig (Eels), Jahrome Hughes (Storm), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Keano Kini (Titans), Moses Leota (Panthers), Danny Levi (Raiders), Joseph Manu (Roosters), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks), Griffin Neame (Cowboys), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors), Briton Nikora (Sharks), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Joseph Tapine (Raiders), Leo Thompson (Knights), Matthew Timoko (Raiders), Naufahu Whyte (Roosters).