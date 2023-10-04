Olympic silver medallist Niall Williams-Guthrie to captain Fetū Samoa after one season of NRLW

Former Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams-Guthrie is only in her first season of rugby league but that’s not stopping Fetū Samoa coach Jamie Soward from naming her as captain for the Pacific Championships test against Fiji Bulikula.

With her selection in Fetū Samoa’s squad, Williams-Guthrie, just like her older brother, Sonny Bill Williams, will play international footy in both the rugby and league codes.

Williams-Guthrie, an Olympic silver (Rio 2016) and Commonwealth Games gold medallist (Gold Coast 2018) with the Black Ferns Sevens, made the code switch to the Gold Coast Titans for this year’s NRLW with immediate success.

The Titans made it all the way to the Grand Final before going down 24-18 to NRLW heavyweights Newcastle last Sunday.

Williams-Guthrie, who was a major part of an era where the Black Ferns Sevens dominated the World Series, quickly found herself a home at right centre, for the Gold Coast in 2023.

Matt King/Getty Images Niall Williams-Guthrie quickly adapted to rugby league after joining the Titans for the NRLW this season.

Williams-Guthrie is part of a new generation of dual-code stars with her former Sevens teammate Tyla Nathan-Wong also named in the Kiwi Ferns squad for the Pacific Championships.

Soward has also selected three Auckland-based players, Onjeurlina Hunt, Makayla Eli and Avery-Rose Carmont in his squad.

Carmont is the daughter of former Samoan international and Newcastle and Wigan centre George Carmont.

Halden Krog/BackpagePix/Photosport Niall Williams had a long and successful career with the Black Ferns Sevens.

Fetū Samoa’s lone Pacific Championships test match will be played against Fiji Bulikula in Port Moresby on October 15.

Fetū Samoa squad

Niall Williams-Guthrie (Gold Coast Titans), Christian Pio (Wests Tigers), Annetta Nuuausala (Brisbane Broncos), Onjeurlina Hunt (Auckland Vulcans), Makayla Eli (Auckland Vulcans), Taylor Mapusua (St George Dragons), Destiny Mino-Sinipati (Gold Coast Titans), Lindsay Tui (Parramatta Eels), Petesa Lio (Canberra Raiders), Pauline Piliae-Rasabale (Wests Tigers), Sienna Lofipo (Gold Coast Titans), Destiny Brill (Brisbane Broncos), Pihuka Berryman-Duff (Parramatta Eels), Fiona Jahnke (Cronulla Sharks), Jetaya Faifua (North Queensland Cowboys), Janelle Williams (Canberra Raiders), Tamerah Leati (Newcastle Knights), Tafao Asaua (Manly Sea Eagles), Malaela Sua (Gold Coast Titans), Anasis Afia (Apia, Samoa), Avery-Rose Carmont (Auckland Vulcans).