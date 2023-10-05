'Horrendous pain': NRL star Ryan Papenhuyzen had boot cut off after horrific injury

Storm fullback suffered horrendous pain after an injury against the Broncos in the 2023 NRL finals series.

Ryan Papenhuyzen has described the horrific injury that ended his NRL comeback after just three games as the worst pain he has experienced, but promised to return to the field next year after another trip to US-based rehabilitation expert Bill Knowles.

In one of his first interviews since breaking and dislocating his ankle during a finals game on September 8, the Melbourne Storm star said he hoped to be running again next year and is an outside chance of being fit for round one.

After missing 13 months due to a shattered kneecap, Papenhuyzen’s NRL return on the cusp of last season’s finals was supposed to be one of the feelgood stories of the year.

But after falling awkwardly under teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona during a game against Brisbane in the first week of the finals, Papenhuyzen laid on the Suncorp Stadium turf in agony with his career in doubt.

The 25-year-old said he had no thoughts of retirement but had never felt pain like the injury, which required medical staff to cut his boot open to survey his ankle.

“It was horrendous,” Papenhuyzen told the Sydney Morning Herald at the launch of Greyhound Racing NSW’s Million Dollar Chase on Wednesday. “Worse than my knee [injury]. I looked down and you can see me stick my hand up like a little kid in class. I was in shock.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen in agony after an ankle injury against the Broncos in the NRL finals series.

“The pain and then seeing it, [I thought] ‘It’s probably not where it’s meant to be’. The pain sent me into a spiral.

“I was thinking, ‘My foot is still in a footy boot here, how am I going to get this s... out?’ They ended up cutting my boot off. I was high [on painkillers] for the rest of that night. It was the most painful thing I’ve ever done.”

A cast of officials made their way to visit him in the sheds as Papenhuyzen was administered a green whistle to alleviate the pain, including Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy, who was formerly the Storm boss.

Papenhuyzen’s teammates, Storm staff and manager Clinton Schifcofske were among a stream of visitors on the night in hospital as he awaited surgery, including veteran Tariq Sims, who washed and changed the fullback.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Ryan Papenhuyzen leaves Suncorp Stadium on a medicart.

Sims stayed with Papenhuyzen until 4.30am before he went for surgery, which required a plate and 10 screws to be inserted in his right leg. Papenhuyzen also had a TightRope implant, which is used to treat syndesmosis injuries.

He almost immediately went to stay with Slater and his wife Nicole on their horse-breeding property after the injury, and has since asked Knowles for a second stint in Philadelphia.

“I went into [Storm] training one day and I thought I could do it, but I was just flat,” Papenhuyzen said. “Seeing them being happy [was hard]. Now I’m OK with it.

“That first initial week, I was like, ‘I got so close to being back. I know what it’s like to win a premiership and I know the feeling and it’s been taken away from me. I’ve worked so hard’. Going away and being looked after made it easier.

“[Billy] and Nicole, they looked after me, made me dinner, got me chilling out and away from everything. It was probably what I needed while the boys were still in the comp.

“But I’ve learnt over time to express how I’m feeling rather than hold it in and wait until the result’s done. I need to express how I’m feeling to who I need to. I am struggling and this is really hard, but if you’re more open, honest with that, it can lead you in the right direction. It’s all a contributor.

“I’m sure I’ll have dark days through this rehab, but I’m sure well-equipped to get through it.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm poses with the Clive Churchill Medal after winning the 2020 NRL final.

The former Clive Churchill medallist aims to be running again in the new year. He also defended Asofa-Solomona, who was the target of online trolls after the accidental injury.

“I’m not putting any limits on it and I’ve been wary not to ask anyone who has been through similar injuries when they started running,” he said. “I just don’t like having that idea. Milestones like running and change of direction, I just want to figure out by myself.”

Papenhuyzen was in Sydney as a greyhound racing ambassador to promote the Million Dollar Chase, the world’s richest dog race, which will hold its final at Wentworth Park next Friday night.

“I like Zipping Orlando,” said Papenhuyzen, who has been a longtime owner. “I’m a big Orlando Magic fan in the NBA and it’s a good omen and he’s a pretty handy dog as well.

“I actually had a greyhound race in Townsville [on Tuesday night] race for $2500. It’s amazing what has [happened] with the Million Dollar Chase. Any greyhound owner wants to be there.”