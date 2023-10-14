Jillaroos hold on for tight win over Kiwi Ferns in Pacific Championships

At Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville: Australia 16 (Tamika Upton 4 min 31 min, Caitlin Johnston 25 min tries; Ali Brigginshaw 2 goals). New Zealand 10 (Annessa Biddle 12 min, Mele Hufanga 43 min try; Raecene McGregor goal)

HT: 16-4.

On report: Jamie Champion (Australia)

Sin binned: Annessa Biddle (New Zealand)

The Kiwi Ferns have once again failed to beat the Jillaroos, but put up a display they can build on.

The Kiwi Ferns haven’t defeated Australia since 2016, but went close in the 10-8 defeat in their pool game at last year’s World Cup, only to lose to them again 54-4 in the final.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Tamika Upton scored two of Australia’s tries in Townsville.

This game was far closer to the first encounter, rather than that blowout at Old Trafford. However, there should be frustrations inside the New Zealand team that they weren’t able to do enough on attack.

This is very much a new-look Kiwi Ferns team, with coach Ricky Henry moving on from that World Cup squad and only selecting players from the NRLW.

Despite the loss, this game showed he has the nucleus of a quality squad and one that can build towards the 2026 World Cup.

Australia only completed 66% of their sets, compared to 75% for New Zealand, but the telling statistic was that there were eight line breaks by the Jillaroos and just one from the Kiwi Ferns.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Annessa Biddle scored the Kiwi Ferns’ first try against the Jillaroos.

After four minutes the Jillaroos were on the board, with halfback Ali Brigginshaw making a break up the middle, then fullback and Dally M Medalist Tamika Upton finishing off the attack.

But Kiwi Ferns debutant Annessa Biddle caught hold of a wonderful cross-field kick from Raecene McGregor to give a try to the Dally M Rookie of the Year.

New Zealand's defence was impressive in standing up to the Australian pressure as the half went on.

However, the sheer force of Caitlan Johnston gave Australia their second try as three New Zealand defenders could not hold her up over the line in the 25th minute.

Upton bagged her second try in the 32nd minute as she broke through a tired Kiwi Ferns defence and the conversion gave the Jillaroos a 10-4 lead at the break.

Barnstorming Kiwi Ferns centre Mele Hufanga made an incredible run using footwork and strength for New Zealand’s second try, but McGregor’s conversion proved to be the last score.

New Zealand did have opportunities but made a number of costly errors, which allowed Australia to keep their tight lead.

The Kiwi Ferns play Tonga at Eden Park next weekend, which should be a comfortable win, but the real test will be when they play the Jillaroos again the following week. Not only to see if they can back up this performance but can actually win.