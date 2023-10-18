Kiwis coach Michael Maguire wants rugby league's eligibility rules changed

Head coach Michael Maguire has to navigate the International Rugby League’s eligibility rules every time he selects a squad.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has echoed the views of Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga that the tiered system for international league needs an overhaul.

Currently, Samoa, who play the Kiwis at Eden Park on Saturday (6pm kickoff), and Tonga are regarded as tier two nations, while England, Australia and New Zealand are tier one.

Under the current international rules, players are free to jump between tier one and tier two nations whenever they like, but can’t swap between tier one countries and anyone who plays for a tier one nation, aside from Australia, can’t play State of Origin.

The rules badly impact the Kiwis. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, a former Kiwis captain, was going to jump ship to play for Tonga this month, before pulling out for medical reasons.

Jarome Luai captained the Junior Kiwis, but now plays for Samoa and Origin for NSW, Stephen Crichton grew up in New Zealand and does the same. Auckland-born Junior Paulo can play Origin by choosing to represent Samoa rather than New Zealand and it’s the same story for Stefano Utoikamanu.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has captained the Kiwis, but wanted to play for Tonga this year.

Murray Taulagi was also born in Auckland, but played for the Kangaroos last year, Queensland this season and just decided he wants to represent Samoa, while Moeaki Fotuaika was born in Gisborne but plays for Queensland and Tonga.

Meninga had a moan last week about Taulagi, but no country is impacted more by the current rules than New Zealand and as Samoa got to the World Cup final in 2022 and Tonga have defeated the Kangaroos and Kiwis in recent years, it’s debatable whether they should be regarded as tier-two nations.

Maguire doesn’t have an issue with New Zealand-born players deciding to represent the country of their heritage, but it’s the constant chopping and changing which is making a mockery of international rugby league.

“When you’re talking to players, they’ve got choices and they’re the rules at the moment,” Maguire said.

“But it would be nice to be able to say this is the path you’re going down, especially for the Kiwis.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is wanted by the Samoan rugby league team, but Michael Maguire is confident he’ll choose to play for the Kiwis next year.

“We have players who are eligible for the Kiwis and we are are probably held back. There are a number of players that have so many options, they can play for the Kiwis, Samoa, Tonga and there’s obviously the Origin arena.

“It would be nice to have it levelled out then players understand where they’re going and we can build off that.

“To be honest, I just want players who want to play for the Kiwis and when I talk to the players, if they’ve got a call and want to go elsewhere, then so be it.

“The ones that have walked through the door here are excited about being here and are very passionate they’re playing for the Kiwis.”

“The jumping backwards and forwards is a tricky one and I understand the reasons why,” Maguire added.

“But with the other nations starting to rise to the levels of what we want, then it would be nice to even it out to align where people want to play.”