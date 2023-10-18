Wests Tigers junior Masei Tavui charged with murder of underworld figure

Wests Tigers junior Masei Tavui has been charged with the murder of Dejan Radulovic in Sydney’s inner west

Wests Tigers junior Masei Tavui has been charged with the murder of Dejan “Danny the Serb” Radulovic in Sydney’s inner west.

Tavui, 19, was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station on Tuesday afternoon and charged with one count of murder after Radulovic’s death on July 29.

Radulovic was allegedly stabbed and shot on Donnelly St in Balmain following an altercation with two men.

NSW Police raided a home in Austral on Tuesday morning, seizing “clothing relevant to their investigation”, before Tavui was led away in handcuffs.

Tavui was denied bail when he appeared at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday afternoon. The matter has been adjourned to December 12 when Tavui will appear at the Downing Centre. Another man has been charged as an accessory to the murder and remains before the court.

AUSTRALIAN POLICE MEDIA Masei Tavui has been part of the Tigersâ set-up for four years.

Tavui has been a member of the Wests Tigers junior ranks for the past four years, rising through their Harold Matthews and SG Ball ranks and playing as a back-rower in the under-19s competition last year.

He is not contracted to the club for 2024, while his younger brother is also part of the club’s development sides. The Tigers declined to comment when contacted.

Radulovic was released from prison earlier this year after serving nine months behind bars for drug supply.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Masei Tavui had been in the West Tigers junior system for four years.

The 29-year-old was found in late July following reports of an assault, with police told he was injured during a fight with two men who fled afterwards in a white Jeep.

Radulovic was treated at the scene and later at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he died soon after. Police allege that a gun was found in the burnt out Jeep, when it was located in Five Dock.

Police established Strike Force Dears following Radulovic’s death, and continue to investigate the incident.