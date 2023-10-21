What Kieran Foran learnt from his dad, Air NZ boss Greg Foran, to become a better footy player

Kieran Foran will wear the No 14 jersey against Samoa at Eden Park on Saturday.

Did you know that Kiwis league star Kieran Foran’s father is Greg Foran, CEO of Air New Zealand and one of the country’s most successful businessmen? The pair are high-flyers in their different roles, but you’ll be hard pushed to find any quotes of them talking about each other.

The Kiwis playmaker, who’ll play against Samoa at Eden Park on Saturday, hasn’t spoken to the Australian sports media about his dad, while business journalists may not be bothered by Greg’s famous footy playing son.

But Stuff asked Kieran this week about his father and discovered that the relationship between the two is not only good, but that he has learned from his dad’s work ethic and used it in his rugby league career.

“I’m a pretty private guy, so I’ve always kept my family life as private as I can over the years. I don’t feel the need to talk about my family in public,” Kieran said, before opening up on how his dad has inspired him.

“I am extremely proud, happy and grateful for the life he’s been able to live and achieve,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful example of where hard work can take you. I’m grateful for that lesson and the teachings I got through my childhood.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Greg Foran returned to New Zealand in 2020 to take over as CEO of Air New Zealand.

“I was raised by him and my mum and the main philosophy in the household was hard work will get you to where you want to get to.

“Talent alone doesn’t get you there, but hard work will overpower everything and he’s a wonderful testament to that.

“If you have a look at his life, where he’s come from and what he’s gone onto achieve, it’s all come from grit and determination. He’s had a will to want to succeed and be the best business person he can become.

“I’ve certainly taken that learning into my life and I hope I’ve shown that in my footy career.”

Greg Foran worked for Woolworths for 10 years in New Zealand and Australia, before leaving in 2011 soon after missing out on becoming its CEO.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Kieran Foran switched to the Titans for this year’s NRL.

He went to Walmart and worked his way up to becoming its US CEO and president and turned around the company’s fortunes. Reportedly, he earned US$13.4 million (NZ$23 million) in 2019, running a company that had 4700 stores and 1.6 million employees.

But in 2020 he gave that up to return home and become CEO of Air New Zealand, guiding the company through the Covid years and recently putting it back into profit.

Kieran says because of the lives he and his father lead, they can’t meet up too often, but do stay in contact.

“We catch up once or twice a year, so not a heck of a lot,” Kieran said.

"He’s an extremely busy guy and I’m happy for him that he’s achieving what he wants to achieve.

“He’s back from America and living here. He’s remarried and has a couple of young kids now.

“He’s really enjoying his time back in New Zealand, the time I’m with him and the conversations I have with him - because we do chat regularly - it’s that he’s loving being back here in New Zealand, in his homeland and running Air New Zealand, he’s enjoying the challenge.”

And Kieran’s enjoying his latest challenge too. At the age of 33, he doesn’t need to prove anything by continuing to play for the Kiwis, especially after a long season with the Titans.

Yet once again he put his hand up to play for New Zealand and he’ll wear the No 14 jersey against Samoa, where he’ll cover hooker and the halves.

“He’s been playing for 13-14 years and has been in and out of this level,” Kiwis coach Michael Maguire said of him.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kieran Foran warms up during a Kiwis training session this week.

"His passion around playing for the Kiwis, I can’t explain it, but to see it, it’s quite unbelievable, he just loves playing at this level.

“He’s a real fighter and one of the leaders that shows the way for the young group we’ve got at the moment.”

For Kieran, there’s never any doubt in his mind about playing for his country.

“I absolutely love it,” he said.

“It’s something I don’t take for granted, especially at this stage of my career.

“I don’t have too long left to play and every time I get the opportunity to represent my country I jump at it.

“I want to make the most of these opportunities as I come towards the end.”

Foran’s last memory of playing at Eden Park isn’t great. In 2019, five minutes into the test against the British Lions, he badly injured his shoulder, having been called up for the Kiwis for the first time in over two years.

“It’s a great park,” he said of Saturday’s venue.

“But the last time I played there I suffered that horrible shoulder injury. It was an unfortunate situation, but we ended up winning that game, so it was great in the end.

“I guess I’ll erase those negative thoughts and power into this game full of positivity and being ready to go.”

There were concerns at the time whether the injury would force him to retire. However, he was able to make it back in a Bulldogs jersey again the following season, but he admits he was worried if that could have brought his career to an end.

“For sure. It was a pretty bad shoulder injury and I had to get a couple of surgeries on it,” he said.

“I wasn’t too sure how it was going to go at all after the initial discussions with the club and people around me.

“In the end, I bounced back really well. I put the work into it and it’s done me well so far. “I’m trying to play as well as I can and do what I need to, to keep going.”

Sounds like that’s just what his dad would have done.