Never mind the Jillaroos, there's Tonga for the Kiwi Ferns to focus on

The Kiwi Ferns during their captain’s run at Eden Park on Friday. And no, they’re not practising a lineout.

PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS Kiwi Ferns v Tonga Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, October 21, 3.45pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 3.25pm

As much as the Kiwi Ferns say their focus is on Saturday’s test against Tonga at Eden Park, it’s hard not to look past it and think of next weekend’s rematch against the Jillaroos in Melbourne.

For New Zealand’s national rugby league team, there is only one opposition that can test them, which is Australia, with the Kiwi Ferns finding themselves in an odd position as women’s international league grows.

The Kiwi Ferns have lost their last seven tests against Australia, but are unbeaten against every other nation in the world. They’re stuck in no woman’s land.

Women’s international league desperately needs more teams to get up to the level of the Kiwi Ferns. In England the game is growing, while the NRLW is starting to do what the NRL has done for Pacific Island footy, as players from Samoa, Tonga and Cook Islands can see a pathway and career in the sport.

The Kiwi Ferns beat Tonga 50-12 at Mt Smart Stadium last year, but it could be closer this year.

In time, Samoa and Tonga will be up there with the Kiwi Ferns, but not by 3.45pm on Saturday.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry is looking for improvements after last weekend’s narrow loss to Australia in Townsville.

Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry obviously wants to see his team keep winning, but he is looking forward to seeing that gap between New Zealand and every team not called Australia start to shrink.

“To grow the game definitely,” Henry said.

“But the NRLW has done a massive favour to the sport, with a lot of the ladies now playing in it, especially in the Tongan team. I think there are 10 or 11 from it in the Tongan team.

“That will bridge the gap and the harder the games are, the better it is for rugby league.”

The Kiwi Ferns lost 16-10 to the Jillaroos in Townsville last weekend. It wasn’t a bad performance and certainly an improvement on the 54-4 thrashing they got in last year’s World Cup final.

“We talked about the pride in the jersey and that we love playing for our families and friends,” Henry said.

“That was a massive motivation to get ourselves back on track. We let ourselves down last year at the World Cup and we wanted to put some pride back in the jersey.”

The Kiwi Ferns team has many outstanding players, who would have a far bigger recognition in New Zealand if had an NRLW team, and there’s hope the Warriors will be back in 2025.

Mele Hufanga, Annessa Biddle, Shanice Parker and Mya Hill-Moana are all outstanding players, even though they don’t have the same profile in New Zealand as the co-captains Georgia Hale and Raecene McGregor, and former Black Fern Tyla Nathan-Wong.

Henry’s decision to go with co-captains this year allows McGregor and Hale to spread the workload and it also plays to their strengths.

“It’s awesome to have her,” McGregor said of Hale.

“She’s got lots of experience. She’s got that voice off the field and I have it on the field, so we complement each other.”

A win for the Kiwi Ferns on Saturday won’t surprise anyone, but what will be of interest is how the team play and if they’ve learnt the lessons from Townsville, so are better equiped to face Australia next weekend,

“It was a tough one,” McGregor said of last weekend’s test.

“There were a few too many errors from us, that could have edged us closer in that game.

“Moving into next week, we’ll be looking to clean up those errors and get our game plan right, to hopefully get that win.”

AT A GLANCE

New Zealand: Shanice Parker, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Mele Hufanga, Abigail Roache, Leianne Tufuga, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Raecene McGregor (c); Mya Hill-Moana, Brooke Anderson, Angelina Tarkaraanga-Katoa, Otesa Pule, Annessa Biddle, Georgia Hale. Interchange: Capri Paekau, Najvada George, Amelia Pasikala, Tiana Davison. Reserves: Jasmine Fogavini, Ashleigh Quinlan, Laishon Albert-Jones, Apii Nicholls.

Tonga: Langi Veainu, Lavinia Tauhalaliku, China Polata, Litia Fusi, Haylee Hifo, Cassey Tohi-Hiku, Tiana Penitani (c), Folau Vaki, Shirley Mailangi, Tegan Dymock, Amelia Mafi, Vanessa Foliaki, Dannii Perese. Interchange: Jade Fonda, Natasha Penitani, Ilaisaane Taufa, Shannon Muru. Reserves: Fatafehi Hanisi, Monica Samita, Sarah Filimoeatu.