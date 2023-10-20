'I'm just being me', James Fisher-Harris gives his take on captaining the Kiwis

Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris will be able to rely on a number of leaders inside the team.

PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS Kiwis v Samoa Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, October 21, 6pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 5.45pm

Don’t expect James Fisher-Harris to deliver any Churchillian speeches to the players before he leads the Kiwis out to battle against Samoa on Saturday.

The 27-year-old new Kiwis captain has plenty of strengths, he’s fast, powerful, a great reader of the game, a dynamic ball runner and one of the best defenders in the NRL.

But as far as the way his captaincy will go, he falls into the ‘leading by his actions’ category.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Fisher-Harris said he hasn’t done anything special this week to stamp his mark on how he’ll lead the team, or change anything from when Jesse Bromwich led the team.

“I’m not really doing anything out of the ordinary,” Fisher Harris said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images James Fisher-Harris will lead the Kiwis by his actions, rather than his words.

“I’m just being me, that’s all I need to be, that’s why I’m captain in the first place.

“We’ve got a lot of leaders in the squad, so I don’t have to say too much. I’ll say what I feel like saying and keep it nice and simple.”

New Zealand are the $1.12 favourites to beat Samoa at Eden Park and on paper, they have a squad that’s far superior to Samoa’s.

But it’s worth remembering that Samoa reached the World Cup final last year, thanks to their thrilling 27-26 golden point win over England in the semifinals.

There will also be a huge contingent of Samoan supporters in the stands cheering them on.

It took Samoa a bit longer than Tonga to become a force in international rugby league, but now they’re there, it is no longer a given that the Kiwis can convincingly beat them every time and Fisher-Harris says it’s good for the sport to see Samoa and Tonga do well.

“It’s cool to see,” he said.

“I’m enjoying watching them progress and all of the parades and stuff like that.

“I’ve got a lot of good mates in those teams and have nothing but respect. I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing them.”

It’s a triple header of rugby league at Eden Park on Saturday. The day kicks off with NZ Kiwis A playing Tonga A, followed by the Kiwi Ferns v Tonga and the Kiwis against Samoa wrapping up the day at the family friendly time of 6pm.

This week the Kiwis and NZ Kiwis A team have stayed at the same Auckland hotel and had opposed training sessions against each other and Fisher-Harris says this has been a great move.

“It’s been amazing, whoever came up with the concept, it was a really good idea,” he said.

“Just to rub shoulders with a lot of young fellas in there. They haven’t been able to play for the Junior Kiwis because of Covid. So it’s good for them to be in this environment and show the pathways for them for the Kiwis and NRL.”

AT A GLANCE

New Zealand: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Matthew Timoko, Joseph Manu, Jamayne Isaako, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes; James Fisher-Harris, Fa’amanu Brown, Moses Leota, Isaiah Papali’i, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine: Interchange: Kieran Foran, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Griffin Naeme, Leo Thompson. Reserves: Naufahu Whyte, Wiremu Greig, Danny Levi, Keane Kini.

Samoa: Sualauvi Faalogo, Murray Taulagi, Izack Tago, Marion Seve, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Daejarn Asi; Stefano Utoikamanu, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Junior Paulo (c), Luciano Leilua, Connelly Lemuelu, Keenan Palasia. Interchange: Spencer Leniu, Terrell May, Heilum Luki, Justin Matamua. Reserves: Royce Hunt, Ronald Volkman, Greg Marzhew, Tommy Talau.