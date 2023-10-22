Kiwi Ferns feeling for Amelia Pasikala as she prepares for op to fix dislocated ankle

The Kiwi Ferns were all hoping Amelia Pasikala has a speedy recovery from the sickening injury picked up in the 28-10 win over Tonga at Eden Park on Saturday.

The 19-year-old prop, who played for the Roosters in the NRLW this year, suffered a dislocated ankle after being the victim of a hip-drop tackle by Ilaisaane Taufa in the second half of the test.

Pasikala came onto the field at the beginning of the second 35-minute period and quickly scored a try, but soon after was lying on the field in pain as Taufa’s tackle went horribly wrong.

She was immediately taken to hospital, where it was confirmed she had dislocated her ankle. On Sunday, Pasikala was already making plans to return to Hawke’s Bay for an operation, while Taufa has been referred to the NRL for the hip-drop tackle, which resulted in her being sent off.

The referral means the incident is so serious it is beyond the NRL’s usual grading system and Taufa could be looking at a lengthy suspension, even though there was no intent to cause a serious injury.

Brett Phibbs/ Photosport Kiwi Ferns prop Amelia Pasikala lies on the floor receiving treatment after being on the receiving end of a hip-drop tackle in the test against Tonga at Eden Park on October 21, 2023.

“We definitely feel for Amelia,” Kiwis co-captain Georgia Hale said.

“When she comes on she brings energy. She’s a powerhouse and one of her toughest.

“But you don’t wish that upon anyone. She showed such bravery and courage in her response.

“She came off the field with a smile and we just hope she's OK and her bounce back is really quick.”

Clearly, the Kiwi Ferns will be without Pasikala when they play the Jillaroos in their final game of the season in Melbourne on Saturday and they may also be without hooker Brooke Anderson, who suffered from a fractured finger during the test.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Amelia Pasikala made a big impact during both tests she played in the Pacific Championships.

The Kiwi Ferns played the Jillaroos in Townsville last weekend and lost 16-10, performing much better than in last year’s World Cup final when Australia obliterated them 54-4.

The task for the Kiwi Ferns is to not only be competitive with the Jillaroos again but end their seven-game losing streak against the World Champions.

Hale feels being together for two weeks has allowed this team to grow and they’ll be up for the challenge.

“The biggest takeaway is that we learn from what we’ve done so far and keep building towards our goal,” Hale said.

"We have a three-year plan (to the next World Cup), but there are a lot of steps in between to get us there.

“We enjoyed playing the Jillaroos last weekend and it was a close contest. Tonga brought out a physical game which we enjoyed, in preparation to coming up against the Jillaroos next week.”

Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry said he was looking for the team’s performance to improve when they play Australia for the second time in three weeks.

“We’ve got to get better, but we know they’re going to get better as well,” Henry said.

“It’s a challenge for us, which is awesome. We’re going to front and walk towards it, so come next week when we’re playing the Jillaroos, we’ve got to be at our best to be in the game there, to give ourselves a chance.

“It’s 0-0 at the start of the game and it’s up to us to make a decision whether we play good footy to give ourselves a chance.”