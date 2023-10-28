Joey Manu's sliding door moment could have had him in Paris, not Melbourne this weekend

Joey Manu doesn’t lack any confidence in what this current Kiwis team can achieve.

PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS Kangaroos v Kiwis. Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne. When: Saturday, October 28, 10.10pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 9.55pm

Two weeks ago, just after the Kiwis squad assembled in Auckland, they all watched the All Blacks’ World Cup quarter-final against Ireland together at their team hotel.

For most of them, there’s no rivalry between the two codes, just a mutual admiration between the players in each national team.

With Joey Manu, there could have been thoughts of what might have been as he was watched, as he did consider a switch to rugby in late 2021, before signing a contract extension with the Roosters to take him through to the end of next season.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s code switch didn’t work out, but with Manu being younger and with a bigger physical build, there’s every chance he could have been in Paris this weekend, rather than Melbourne, for the Kiwis’ test against the Kangaroos.

Back in 2021, All Blacks coach Ian Foster told Stuff he’d be interested in talking to Manu about a switch.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Joey Manu has won two NRL Premierships with the Roosters.

“I’m a Tokoroa man, he’s a Tokoroa man, he might as well come back and try,” Foster said.

“He is a quality league player and like always happens at times like this, it is up to the player to figure out where his dream is,” Foster said.

While Manu chose to stay with league, he has revealed he did have negotiations with the Chiefs.

“I did have a few talks with the Chiefs, if anything happened I would have gone back there,” Manu said.

“But things didn’t add up for me and I’m enjoying my time at the Roosters too, so it would have been tough to leave. It is tough watching the All Blacks and wanting to be a part of something like that when I was growing up playing rugby.”

But Manu doesn’t regard wearing a Kiwis jersey as second best to wearing an All Blacks one.

When he talks about the Kiwis he shows how passionate he is about the team and representing his country, something that can be overlooked for New Zealand league players who head to Australia early in their careers.

“I believe in this team,” Manu said.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Joey Manu represented Australia in a nines tournament at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, but a year later played for the Junior Kiwis against the Junior Kangaroos.

“We’ve got a great squad, there are a few not here, but the main players are here and we’ve been looking forward to what we can do.

“We’ve got to recreate what we’ve been working on for the last few years and start building for the next World Cup.”

When Manu picked up the Golden Boot award last year he had mixed feelings about it, as it was given out just a few days after the World Cup semifinal loss to the Kangaroos. Oddly, before the final took place.

“At the time, it was fresh after our loss, so I couldn’t really enjoy it,” Manu said.

"My main goal was for us to win the World Cup, I wasn’t thinking much about the Golden Boot.

"It was hard, I wanted to win that World Cup so badly and it hurt for us to go out the way we did, but it was a really good performance from the boys and we’ve had a few months to reflect on the year.

“But I was proud to win [the Golden Boot]. When I see some of the names on there, they’re rugby league legends and my name is on there now.

“My family really enjoys it and it’s definitely special, but I am more interested in team trophies.

"I want to win a World Cup with this team and I’ve won a few Premierships with my club and those things will stick out more for me.

“That’s why I play this game, for the boys, it’s a team sport. But that trophy has so much history and it will have a big part of what I’ve done in the game.”

AT A GLANCE

Australia: James Tedesco (c), Dylan Edwards, Hamish Tabuai-Fidow, Kotoni Staggs, Valentine Holmes, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherrry-Evans; Jake Trbojevic, Ben Hunt, Thomas Fleger, Cameron Murray, Reuben Cotter, Isaah Yeo. Interchange: Harry Grant, Lindsay Collins, Patrick Carrigan, Nicolas Hynes. Reserves: Liam Martin, Selwyn Cobbo, Tino, Fa’asuamaleaui, Payne Haas.

New Zealand: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Matthew Timoko, Joseph Manu, Jamayne Isaako, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes; James Fisher-Harris (c), Kieran Foran, Moses Leota, Isaiah Papali’i, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine: Interchange: Fa’amanu Brown, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Griffin Naeme, Leo Thompson. Reserves: Naufahu Whyte, Danny Levi, Wiremu Greig, Keane Kini.