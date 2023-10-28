Kiwi Ferns' Mele Hufanga showing she's the one that got away

PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS Jillaroos v Kiwi Ferns. Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne. When: Saturday, October 28, 8pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.45pm

Kiwi Fern Mele Hufanga could be called many things. A unique talent, a great team-mate and a game breaker. Or she could be labelled as the one that got away.

The 29-year-old Hufanga could also be named the ultimate code hopper between rugby and league, but she’s certainly found her home in the latter and become arguably the greatest strike weapon in the women’s game.

If the Kiwi Ferns are to beat the Jillaroos in Melbourne, for the first time since 2016, they’ll need Hufanga’s attacking skills to break through Australia’s defence.

Hufanga is unique as a ball runner. Not only is she incredibly powerful, she’s also quick and has great footwork. She doesn’t have to run over defenders, she can also run around them.

“I don’t know how she does some of the stuff she does, I’m just glad she’s on our team,” Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry said.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Mele Hufanga played for the Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki last year.

“She’s a phenomenal athlete. It didn’t surprise me last year with what she did at the World Cup and she went to the NRLW and did exactly the same thing. Now she’s doing it again at test match level.

“She’s an outstanding person off the field, brings lots of energy, has a connection across the group, then goes out there and backs it up with her performances.”

Hufanga comes from a rugby background. She scored 16 tries for Auckland in the 2015 Farah Palmer Cup campaign and went on to play provincial rugby for Counties Manukau in 2020, plus a rugby league test for Tonga that year.

She was a part of the Blues’ team in Super Rugby Aupiki last year, but only played in two games.

She then went on to captain Tonga in rugby at the Oceania Championships, closing the door on ever representing the Black Ferns, who she would have been eligible to play for, even though she was born in Tonga.

She also played league for the Ponsonby Ponies last year and at last her talents were recognised in New Zealand as she earned a call up to the Kiwi Ferns for the World Cup.

She scored two tries in her debut, against the Cook Islands and another against England in the semifinals, which helped her pick up an NRLW contract with the Broncos.

She scored 10 tries in 10 games for the Broncos this season and took that form into last weekend’s test against Tonga, where she scored another try in the 28-10 win.

Rugby people must be scratching their heads over how they let Hufanga get away.

You can’t coach what Hufanga does on a footy field, she lets her natural instincts determine what she does in games and has the confidence to back herself.

“I think the way I play is in the moment,” Hufanga said.

“I don’t think about how I play, all I think about is if the defender is in front of me and I’m on attack, in my head it’s like ‘do whatever you can to get around them or through them.’ Do whatever it takes.

“When I see a defender, I’m not going to run straight, I try not to. I’ll try to run sideways and fend if I can.”

Hufanga has enjoyed the change to league, even though she admits she’s still learning the game.

“It’s been crazy and I’m loving every moment of it,” she said.

“At the beginning, when I came to league from union, I thought it was going to be hard, but I had good people around me who taught me the ropes.

“I still feel like I have a lot to work on in league, but with each game I play in league I want to get better and learn more.”

AT A GLANCE

Australia: Tamika Upton, Jaime Chapman, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Jakiya Whitfeld, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Briggenshaw (c); Shannon Mato, Lauren Brown, Jessika Elliston, Kezie Apps, Oliva Kernick, Simaima Taufa. Interchange: Emma Tonegato, Yasmin Clydsdale, Kennedy Cherrington, Emma Manzelmann. Reserves: Shaylee Bent, Shenau Ciesiolka, Teagan Berry, Keeley Davis.

New Zealand: Apii Nicholls, Leianne Tufuga, Mele Hufanga, Abigail Roache, Shanice Parker, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Raecene McGregor (c), Mya Hill-Moana, Brooke Anderson, Angelina Taekaraanga-Katoa, Annessa Biddle, Stesa Pule, Georgie Hale. Interchange: Ashleigh Quinlan, Najvada George, Jasmine Fogavini, Tiana Davison. Reserves: Laishon Albert-Jones, Cheyenne Robins-Reti, Capri Paekau.