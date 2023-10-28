Kiwi Ferns defeat Jillaroos for first time in seven years

The New Zealanders' gritty defence earned them their first win over the world champion Australians for seven years.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Australia 6 (Jamie Chapman 9 min try; Lauren Brown goal). New Zealand 12 (Mele Hufanga 34 min, Leianne Tufuga 62 min tries; Racene McGregor 2 goals) HT: 6-6

On report: Kezie Apps (Australia), Jessica Sergis (Australia), Olivia Kernick (Australia)

The Kiwi Ferns have defeated the Jillaroos for the first time since 2016, with a stunning 12-6 win over the World Champions in Melbourne on Saturday night.

Australia had won their last 15 test matches and it wasn’t that long ago that they thrashed New Zealand 54-4 in the World Cup final.

But through some incredible backs-to-the-wall defence, the Kiwi Ferns ended their seven-game losing streak to Australia.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Leianne Tufuga celebrates scoring the winning try for New Zealand against Australia.

The Kiwi Ferns lost to the Jillaroos 16-10 in Townsville a fortnight ago, before defeating Tonga 28-10 last weekend at Eden Park, so the signs were there that this new-looking team could push Australia, but a win? Surely not.

However, Ricky Henry’s team soaked up a huge amount of pressure on their line, forcing mistakes from their opponents to record a win for the ages.

Both teams were guilty of making errors when attacking in the red zone early on, but the Jillaroos picked up the first try in the 10th minute, with winger Jamie Chapman benefiting from an overlap on the left edge, then brushing off a couple of weak tackles to score.

In the 20th minute Australia fullback Tamika Upton almost scored her country’s second try, but lost the ball when attempting to ground it over the line.

However, although that try was rubbed out the Kiwi Ferns were only just hanging on, starved of possession and rarely getting out of their half.

David Neilson/Photosport Apii Nicholls made best use of the few attacking opportunities the Kiwi Ferns had against the Jillaroos in Melbourne.

It was only because the Jillaroos were careless with the ball that New Zealand stayed in the game and in the last minute of the half the Kiwi Ferns had a try, with Mele Hufanga making one of her unstoppable runs from 10m out.

The Kiwi Ferns were more involved early in the second half as the Jillaroos continued to make too many errors. But there was bad news for the Kiwi Ferns when the inspirational halfback Raecene McGregor had a head knock and had to leave the field for 15 minutes for a HIA.

It impacted the Kiwi Ferns play, as they don’t have anyone else with the kicking abilities of McGregor, but that goal line defence continued to stand solid, even though the Jillaroos started to complete more of their sets.

After weathering so much, the Kiwi Ferns hit the lead with seven minutes to go as winger Leianne Tufuga took a pass out wide in a bit of space and made the most of it to score.

As they had done for all of the game up until then, the Kiwi Ferns defence hung on to record an unforgettable win.