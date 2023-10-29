Kiwis enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona cited but free to play in Pacific Championship final

Nelson Asofa-Solomona from the Kiwis has been charged with a careless high tackle on Australia’s James Tedesco.

Kiwis enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona is set to be fined by the NRL judiciary but will be clear to play in the Pacific Championship final re-match with the Kangaroos in Hamilton.

The Melbourne Storm middle forward was charged on Sunday for a careless high tackle on Australia captain James Tedesco in the Kangaroos’ 36-18 win on Melbourne on Saturday night.

But a NRL.com report said the citation was deemed a grade one offence, meaning Asofa-Solomona will only have to pay 7% of his match fee if he pleads guilty or 10% if he contests the charge and is found guilty.

That will be a relief for Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, who would not want to have been without his biggest forward against a Kangaroos pack which could be bolstered by Dally M prop of the year Payne Haas, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Liam Martin, who missed the Melbourne match through injury.

The Kiwis are clearly hoping that a return to Hamilton might help them gain an edge over Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos who have proved invincible on Australian soil.

”It’s always good to get on home soil,’’ Maguire said at the post-match press conference. “I know the players enjoy being back there and they will have plenty of family around.’’

SKY SPORT Kiwis dominated by Kangaroos in the Pacific Championships.

”The boys are hurting. They obviously wanted to get [a result], but we can take the lessons out of this game and take it over to Hamilton.’’

Captain James Fisher-Harris, who held a cloth against his forehead to stem some bleeding from a wound, said it would be good to get another crack at the Australians a week after a disappointing defeat.

”It’s another good opportunity, especially being back home. I actually can’t wait, to be honest,’’ the Kiwis’ top tackler with 42, said.

“I’m a little but disappointed with tonight, but we can take a lot of confidence out of the game. We just need to be better.’’

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Joseph Tapine of New Zealand is tackled by Australia’s Cameron Murray.

Maguire would not be drawn on whether he would change his lineup in Hamilton, saying he would talk with his senior players first and review the Melbourne encounter.

He said there was “a lot of good” about the Kiwis’ performance at times and felt it was “pretty even at halftime’’.

“But in the second half we just weren’t where we needed to be.’’

The Kiwis “put a lot of pressure on ourselves’’, Maguire said, including conceding some dropped balls and penalties, while fatigue eventually set in after “the Australians spent a lot of time in our half’’.

Australia grabbed the first try to Valentine Holmes from a clever Tedesco grubber kick, but Briton Nikora equalised for the Kiwis.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Lindsay Collins celebrates on of his two tries for the Kangaroos against the Kiwis.

Middle forward Lindsay Collins came off the Kangaroos’ bench to grab two tries, but Kiwis winger Ronaldo Mulitalo soared high to score from a Jahrome Hughes bomb on the stroke of halftime.

At that stage it felt like it could be anyone’s game, but the Kiwis were off the pace in the second spell.

Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards – playing on the left wing – scored his first test try and a Holmes penalty gave the Kangaroos a handy buffer.

Interchange dummy half Fa’amanu Brown burrowed over for his first Kiwis try to give Maguire men’s a glimmer of hope.

But the visitors – who made 346 tackles while missing 30 – ran out of gas and Australia embellished their winning margin with late tries to Ben Hunt and Cameron Murray.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for Kiwis try-scorer Brown, who has switched his test allegiance from Samoa to New Zealand this season.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Valentine Holmes of Australia is stopped in his tracks by the Kiwis’ Dylan Brown.

The Christchurch-born utility has been a fringe player at a clutch of NRL clubs but has shown great tenacity to come back from serious potentially career-ending injuries.

Brown, who is off to Super League club Hull FC next year, said it was “awesome’’ to score, even if the result did not go the Kiwis’ way.

“It’s obviously a tough result tonight, but we get a second chance next week.

“We’ve got to do the mahi next week and do everything right and then come out with the result.

“We just need to be a consistent team through the whole 80 [minutes], from the first minute to the last minute.’’