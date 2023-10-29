'It was gritty and grindy': Kiwi Ferns co-captain proud at ground-breaking win over Australia

The New Zealanders' gritty defence earned them their first win over the world champion Australians for seven years.

Georgia Hale – the Kiwi Ferns’ lead-from-the-front co-captain – says their win over the women’s rugby league World Cup champions Australia “wasn’t always pretty’, but it was a great way to end a memorable Pacific Championship campaign.

The Kiwi Ferns clung on for a 12-6 win in Melbourne on Saturday night for their first victory over their arch Jillaroos rivals since 2016.

Hooker Hale topped the Kiwi Ferns’ defensive charts with 44 tackles and also led the run metres with 157, but she said the win was “a team effort’’.

“It wasn’t always pretty, but it was gritty and it was grindy, and they are some of the elements in our game we are extremely proud of and have been working on,’’ she said at the post-match press conference.

The victory avenged the Kiwi Ferns’ 16-10 defeat to Australia in Townsville in week one of the Pacific Championship and represented a major turnaround from their 54-4 humbling from the Jillaroos in the Rugby League World Cup final last year.

The magic moment in Melbourne would have gone a long way to erasing the World Cup memory for Hale, her co-captain Raecene McGregor, fullback Apii Nicholls, Abigail Roache and Otese Pule, who were all influential on Saturday night.

David Neilson/Photosport Kiwi Ferns co-captain Georgia Hale (L) and try-scorer Mele Hufanga celebrate their win over the Australian Jillaroos in Melbourne.

Australia dominated most of the statistical categories, but the Kiwis had an edge in one important commodity – ticker. Their wholehearted defence limited the Jillaroos to one ninth-minute try.

For the next hour the New Zealanders played like women possessed to shut out the Australians, who lamented a low 53% tackle set completion rate to the Kiwi Ferns’ 71%.

In some ways, the Kiwi Ferns’ pride in their defence was no shock – they had held the Jillaroos scoreless in the second half in Townsville.

Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry said he could only “echo what G [Hale] is saying there’’ about the Ferns’ never-say-die attitude.

“We didn’t always get things right, but we kept turning up.

“Rugby league’s a funny game. You can have all the possession and everything else, but if you are willing to work hard enough, then I think things will turn for you.’’

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images The Kiwi Ferns show their delight at beating Australia.

Henry said the Kiwi Ferns’ wanted to be known as a gritty team.

“When the chips are down, we always respond.”

Hale said the Kiwi Ferns had enjoyed their three weeks together which had enabled them to work on aspects of their game, “but also our connection and culture off the field’’.

“All those elements added to our performance [in Melbourne].”

She said the tournament had been a big boost for international women’s rugby league.

“I think the Pacific Championship overall has been a great contribution to our game. It’s been good to see nations competing at a high level and having a spread of NRLW players representing their home countries.

‘It’s been nice go up against the Jillaroos on two occasions, and I’m extremely proud of how we finished our campaign.”

David Neilson/Photosport Apii Nicholls, one of the Kiwi Ferns’ best performers, fires out a pass.

The Kiwi Ferns said it almost felt like a home game in Melbourne, with Hale “immensely thankful for the waves of black and white jerseys in the crowd’’.

Henry said the crowd’s joy at the Kiwi Ferns’ win, which included a haka, was indicative of the growing support and respect for the women’s game.

The Kiwi Ferns looked under the cosh when Australian wing Jaime Chapman scored past a couple of weak tackles in the early stages of the first half.

They got a break when Tamika Upton had a try disallowed after losing the ball over the try-line.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Leianne Tufuga (R) is congratulated after scoring the decisive try.

Star NRLW centre Mele Hufanga proved too tough for the Jillaroos to stop just before halftime to make it 6-6 and wing Leianne Tufuga scored in the corner to put the Kiwi Ferns ahead in the second half.

McGregor made it a six-point buffer when her conversion clipped the woodwork and went over, meaning Australia had to score twice to win.

The Jillaroos couldn’t do that despite battering away at the Kiwi Ferns’ impregnable defensive line.

The New Zealanders survived the loss of McGregor and Hufanga to HIAs, although McGregor returned to play out the final 14 minutes.

Tufuga impressed out wide for New Zealand, making 138m on attack, while Nicholls had a heady game at fullback on attack (116m) and as a last line of defence.

Hale was helped in the defensive stakes by Annessa Biddle (26 tackles), Brooke Anderson (25) and Roache (21).