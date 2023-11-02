'We hated the Kangaroos', Griffin Neame reveals his passion for Kiwis

Griffin Neame grew up loving the rivalry between the Kiwis and Kangaroos.

PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS Kiwis v Kangaroos. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton.. When: Saturday, November 4, 5pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 4.40pm

Flying the flag for a once hotbed of rugby league in New Zealand, Griffin Neame hopes Saturday’s test between the Kiwis and Kangaroos in Hamilton can stir the same emotions that got him hooked on the sport.

The 22-year-old forward will again be on the interchange bench for the Pacific Championships final at FMG Stadium, where he’ll represent not only his country and family, but a region where league once flourished and was the dominant code, thanks to its mining community.

New Zealand Team of the Century members George Menzies and Jock Butterfield were both from the West Coast, while Slade Griffin, Quentin Pongia, Brent Stuart and Whetu Taewa were also from the region.

Neame says he’s proud to follow in their footsteps.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Griffin Neame swapped jerseys with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow after last weekend’s test in Melbourne.

“I’ve had a look into the history,” Neame said.

“There are a lot of old boys from the West Coast that were Kiwis and there are still a couple down there now that I caught up with not too long ago, before camp.

“It’s pretty sad to see football dying off there and hopefully we can bring it back up.

“With the way the Warriors are going, you can really feel rugby league in New Zealand and hopefully it gets bigger and better.”

Neame says there will be a contingent from his family at Saturday’s test and plenty of others watching it on TV.

“My parents are coming up and my grandparents are coming up as well,” he said.

“It will be special for them, but all my family in Greymouth will be glued to the screen no matter what. I’ll feel the support on the day and it will be a special one.”

For Neame, who went to Greymouth High School before being snapped by the Cowboys, the black and white jersey means a lot to him. He first got to put one on when playing for the Junior Kiwis in 2019.

It was tests between the Kiwis and Australia that meant so much to him as a kid, particularly the annual Anzac Test, which was played towards the beginning of the season, before being killed off by the NRL in 2019.

“Growing up, the test match you watch is New Zealand against Australia and I come from a household where we hated the Kangaroos,” Neame said.

“I was a big fan of the Anzac Test, they were the big rival games and awesome to watch. Hopefully they bring it back, it was a shame to see it go, it’s a special game.”

Sadly, Australia’s obsession with State of Origin means there’s more chance of Carlaw Park being rebuilt than there is of the Anzac Test returning and clashes between the Kiwis and Kangaroos have become rare occurrences.

This will be the first test between the two countries on New Zealand soil in five years and just the second since 2014.

For Kiwis fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad tests between the two nations were a big deal for him when he was growing up too and the first one he can remember was a special victory for New Zealand.

“2008 Grand Final at the World Cup, when the Kiwis beat Australia (34-20),” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“That’s my earliest memory of them. It’s what made me want to be a Kiwi and when I look back thinking about it, just how far my journey from where I’ve come from, this is where I want to be.

“I can’t wait to take them on again this weekend.”