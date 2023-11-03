Victory over Kangaroos for Kiwis would cap off special year for league in New Zealand

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire says it will be special for the team to play Australia in Hamilton on Saturday.

PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS Kiwis v Kangaroos. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: Saturday, November 4, 5pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 4.40pm.

It’s not lost on Michael Maguire that a Kiwis victory over the Kangaroos in Hamilton on Saturday would be a fitting way to end a great year for rugby league in New Zealand.

The Warriors had an outstanding season, reaching the NRL’s Preliminary Final. The Kiwi Ferns defeated the Jillaroos for the first time in seven years last weekend, so a Kiwis win in the final of the Pacific Championships would be the perfect way to top it off.

“They do love their rugby league here,” Maguire, the Kiwis coach said on Friday.

“Obviously, off the back of what's gone on throughout the year with the Warriors, there's a lot of excitement in the country, so it's great for rugby league.”

The Kiwis lost 36-18 to Australia in Melbourne last weekend, with two late tries to the Kangaroos blowing out the scoreline.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Australia head coach Mal Meninga has backed Michael Maguire to do the Kiwis and NSW jobs next year.

This New Zealand team is capable of beating the current world champions and despite last weekend’s result, there is confidence in the team.

“They’re a very tight group and I’ve been fortunate to get to know a lot about the culture of what New Zealand and the Kiwis are about,” Maguire said.

“It will be a very special moment for them. The boys know they’ve got an 80-minute performance ahead of them that needs to be at their best.

“There is the quality of who we’re playing, but also we have a lot of quality within who we are and that’s what we plan to get better.”

It’s possible that Saturday’s test could be the final one for Kieran Foran. The 33-year-old filled in at hooker during this year’s campaign as Maguire had to deal with injuries to Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King.

The chances are slim for the Kiwis being in the same position next year and Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown in the halves. However, Maguire hasn’t ruled out selecting Foran again.

“You never know, he just keeps on going,” Maguire said.

“He gets better and better. Every test is a special test for him, having someone like him around and understanding what it means to play for the Kiwis, he’s one of the best.”

Foran has shown a passion to wear a black and white jersey not always replicated by his Kiwis team-mates, who have jumped ship to other nations.

His footy career was in doubt when he picked up a serious shoulder injury in the first minute of the test against the British Lions at Eden Park in 2019. But he showed incredible determination to not only make it to the NRL again, but also represent his country.

“I’ve been coaching him for a while and he’d be one of the most resilient amongst a few others I could mention,” Maguire said.

“But it’s incredible how he gets himself up. I remember [when] he did his shoulder in the first minute, everyone was devastated because he fought his way back from the various challenges he had outside of footy to get back into that arena and I don’t think he ever thought he’d ever play for the Kiwis again.

“But he played in that game and there was a lot of devastation after it, because we all knew how much it meant to him.

“I’m blessed that I’ve got someone like him to be around these younger players.

“I always say that you follow your leaders and he’s been a great leader for us for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga says he expects the Kiwis to be up for Saturday’s test.

“They’ll be biting at the bit to get revenge,” Meninga said.

“There’s no better feeling than revenge sometimes and they’ll come out really hard and try to get ascendancy.

“So all of those sorts of things we’ve got to counteract and we’ve got to be prepared.”

After this weekend’s test the NZRL board will decide whether Maguire can stay on as Kiwis coach if he also takes the job with NSW for State of Origin.

There are issues which need to be resolved, but Meninga believed it would be possible for him to do both roles.

“I think so, he’s a great man,” Meninga said.

“He is New South Wales, he was born and bred in New South Wales, in the ACT actually. “So if given the job, he’d do a terrific job. He’s a great representative coach as well, so he’ll bring the best out of those fellas. But that’s not my decision.”

AT A GLANCE

New Zealand: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Matthew Timoko, Joseph Manu, Jamayne Isaako, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes; James Fisher-Harris (c), Kieran Foran, Moses Leota, Isaiah Papali’i, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine: Interchange: Fa’amanu Brown, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Griffin Naeme, Leo Thompson. Reserves: Naufahu Whyte, Wiremu Greig, Keane Kini.

Australia: James Tedesco (c), Dylan Edwards, Hamish Tabuai-Fidow, Kotoni Staggs, Valentine Holmes, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans; Payne Haas, Ben Hunt, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Cameron Murray, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo. Interchange: Harry Grant, Lindsay Collins, Patrick Carrigan, Reuben Cotter. Reserves: Nicholas Hynes, Thomas Flegler, Selwyn Cobbo, Jake Trbojevic